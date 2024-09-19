Close
Mercury’s Diana Taurasi receives curtain call in what could be final home game

Sep 19, 2024, 9:03 PM | Updated: 10:22 pm

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The fans at Footprint Center received their wish, as they chanted for Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi to check back in one more time in what could be her final home game on Thursday.

With just over three minutes left in a 89-70 loss against the Seattle Storm to end the regular season, Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts checked Taurasi back in for a standing ovation.

Taurasi came out of the game shortly after, hugging her parents courtside before greeting her teammates on the bench.

Taurasi, who has played 20 seasons in the WNBA, all with the Mercury, had not said explicitly going into Thursday that she was retiring, but the club has promoted heavily the theme “If this is it.” She used those same words in a postgame speech to the crowd.

“If it is the last time, it felt like the first time.”

The Mercury have a playoff series against Minnesota Lynx starting Sunday, but there is no guarantee Phoenix will host another home game.

With the uncertainty for her future, Thursday was a celebration of Taurasi’s tenure in Phoenix.

Taurasi is 42 and has accomplished everything one could strive for on the basketball court with three WNBA championships, a league MVP, six Olympic gold medals and the all-time scoring record.

She played 18 minutes on Thursday, scoring nine points on a trio of 3-pointers.

The fans chanted “One more year” as the final buzzer rang and during her address.

