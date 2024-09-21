Maybe it was merely coincidence that Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon began his pepped-up Friday press conference talking coffee.

“It’s Friday. It’s always big energy,” he said after zooming into the press conference room early. “You know what we should do one day, is you guys should come up to my office and just rip espressos with me.

“I got a good machine. My wife hooked me up. Real beans, grinds real beans.”

While it’s to be determined if Gannon can outcoach the also very energetic Dan Campbell on Sunday in his Week 3 matchup, it was made clear that Gannon cannot out-caffeine the Detroit Lions head coach.

He said he traditionally only consumes “just one” of those espressos made out of real beans.

Nothing like kicking off the day by “ripping espressos” with Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gamt1qdfSV — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) September 20, 2024

That seems like a healthy habit, relative to Campbell.

If you did not hear during Campbell’s first year on the job in 2021, the man consumes more than one espresso shot to get his day going.

“I’ll get two Venti — you know Starbucks — get two Venti of Pike (Place roast), with two shots in ’em,” Campbell said in his first training camp. “So Black Eye in both. That’s what I come in with, that’s how I start the day.”

For the non-coffee connoisseurs, a Venti is the second-largest of sizes at the coffee chain that registers at 20 oz. for hot drinks and 24 oz. for cold.

A Black Eye is a dark coffee with a double shot of espresso added.

Reminder that Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell has the most absurd coffee order of all time. Two venti coffees from Starbucks with two espresso shots in each is more than 1,100 mg of caffeine. That's the equivalent of drinking 10 Red Bulls…every morning.pic.twitter.com/Y1JGZckke3 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 8, 2023

Even worse: Campbell does not stop there. The double Ventis with double shots are just the baseline starting point for his day.

“I’ll drink throughout the day,” Campbell said last year. “After that, maybe an hour later I’ll go … it’s just endless amounts of coffee throughout the day. Somebody’s just going to find me on the floor.”

Let’s hope that does not happen.

