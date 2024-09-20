Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. — in his first game off the injured list — powered a go-ahead solo home run in the sixth inning of Friday’s 7-4 win at the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Diamondbacks have won three straight contests and picked up a game on both the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card race on Friday.

PIÑA POWER IS SO BACK. pic.twitter.com/uW5N9VBGMo — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 21, 2024

Gurriel had not played a game since Sept. 1 after a left calf strain, but he came up clutch to smoke an outside changeup to deep left field off southpaw DL Hall.

He did so at the perfect juncture, too, considering the D-backs just lost a 4-0 lead after three Brewers homered off Zac Gallen in the fifth inning: Joey Ortiz, William Contreras and Garrett Mitchell.

The offense picked up Gallen right away, as Gurriel’s 18th homer of the year supplied a 5-4 lead. The D-backs scratched across another pair of runs to give the bullpen some breathing room. Corbin Carroll plated a run on a slow ground out, and pinch hitter Randal Grichuk walked with the bases loaded on nine pitches.

“It’s always a great thing after the opposite team comes and scores a few runs, if you come back and — boom — hit them back, it will shut down their momentum and actually pick up momentum on our side,” Gurriel said through a translator.

Arizona’s bullpen was excellent to preserve the lead, as Kevin Ginkel, Justin Martinez and Ryan Thompson each tossed scoreless frames before the ninth inning. A.J. Puk shut the door for the save on three strikeouts.

The Diamondbacks reinstated Gurriel from the 10-day IL before first pitch on Friday, designating infielder Luis Guillorme for assignment to create the roster spot. Gurriel was hot at the time of his injury, hitting .354 with three homers and five doubles over his previous 19 games.

Gurriel came out of the game after a walk in the seventh inning for a pinch runner, ending his return 2-for-3 and reaching base three times.

“It feels really satisfying to, one be back on the field, and two, in a crucial week like it is,” Gurriel said through a translator. “And then the fact that I didn’t just come back, I had an opportunity to help the team, too. It was a great night for me.”

Arizona took a 1-0 in the first inning on a Ketel Marte solo shot, his career-high 33rd of the season. Marte reached base four times on Friday with three hits and a walk, including an RBI double and bunt single.

Geraldo Perdomo singled in the second run off Brewers starter Colin Rea during the second inning, and Carroll hit a sacrifice fly to take a 3-0 lead. Marte’s double scored Perdomo in the fifth inning.

Gallen opened the game with four scoreless innings before the long ball bit him in the fifth. He finished with five innings and four earned runs.

NL Wild Card check-in

Arizona (86-68) reclaimed sole possession of the second NL Wild Card spot, one game up on the Mets. The D-backs also jumped to three games up on the Braves, who are on the outside looking in.

“It’s a good feeling, but we’ve got eight more games to go,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “No deal is done. We’ve got to go out and play our best baseball from here on out.”

D-backs starter Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4.00 ERA) pitches on Saturday against Milwaukee right-hander Aaron Civale (7-8, 4.48).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

