Just as all seemed right in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ world leading 8-1 against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, another injury scare reared its ugly head.

Catcher Gabriel Moreno blocked a ball in the dirt from pitcher Jordan Montgomery and quickly called to the dugout in the fourth inning.

After a conversation with trainer Max Esposito, manager Torey Lovullo and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, Moreno limped off the field.

The club said he suffered from left adductor tightness.

Jose Herrera grabbed his gear and jumped into the game after hitting his first career home run on Saturday.

Moreno recently returned from a six-week injured list stint back on Sept. 15. He suffered a left adductor strain running down the first-base line in Cleveland on Aug. 5.

Herrera and rookie Adrian Del Castillo — who was optioned after Moreno’s return — held down the fort in the Gold Glover’s stead.

Moreno had been performing well since coming back from injury, hitting 6-for-14 with three walks in five games entering Sunday. He started Sunday’s game 0-for-1 with a walk.

He is vital to stopping the opposing run game, and D-backs pitchers have praised his impact behind the plate and importance to the club upon getting back from the IL.

To make matters worse, the Diamondbacks blew an eight-run lead and fell 10-9, the largest blown lead in a loss in franchise history.

Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters postgame Moreno will be day-to-day.

Follow @alexjweiner