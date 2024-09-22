Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Shazam! Valley play-by-play community honors late Suns voice Al McCoy

Sep 22, 2024, 2:42 PM | Updated: 2:51 pm

Al McCoy...

The Arizona Cardinals honored late Suns broadcaster Al McCoy before their game on Sunday, September 22, at State Farm Stadium. (Arizona Sports Photo/Felisa Cardenas)

(Arizona Sports Photo/Felisa Cardenas)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Valley broadcasters who revered Al McCoy found ways to honor the beloved late voice of the Phoenix Suns, who died on Saturday.

McCoy, who called Suns games for 51 years, died at 91 years old.

On Saturday, shortly after the Suns announced McCoy’s death, Arizona Diamondbacks radio play-by-play voice Chris Garagiola paid tribute during his call of Jose Herrera’s first career home run with an iconic “Shazam!”

Arizona Cardinals radio play-by-play voice Dave Pasch followed suit on Sunday, exclaiming “Shazam!” as wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. pulled in a touchdown from Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals held a moment of silence for McCoy before kick-off against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium.

On Saturday, Pasch posted on X, “Al McCoy was a great mentor and friend. The best broadcaster in Arizona history, and one of the all time great NBA announcers. Al was kind, thoughtful and gracious with his time. Was grateful to have spoken to Al recently and to hear the peace in his voice.”

Fellow Suns broadcasters Kevin Ray, Jon Bloom and Eddie Johnson also paid their respects to McCoy on social media.

