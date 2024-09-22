Valley broadcasters who revered Al McCoy found ways to honor the beloved late voice of the Phoenix Suns, who died on Saturday.

McCoy, who called Suns games for 51 years, died at 91 years old.

On Saturday, shortly after the Suns announced McCoy’s death, Arizona Diamondbacks radio play-by-play voice Chris Garagiola paid tribute during his call of Jose Herrera’s first career home run with an iconic “Shazam!”

SHAZAM! ⚡ A touching tribute to the late, great Al McCoy from @ChrisGaragiola on today’s broadcast. 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/D1N5Ht0vFE — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 22, 2024

Arizona Cardinals radio play-by-play voice Dave Pasch followed suit on Sunday, exclaiming “Shazam!” as wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. pulled in a touchdown from Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals held a moment of silence for McCoy before kick-off against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium.

SHAZAM! Cardinals broadcaster Dave Pasch honors the late great Al McCoy as Marvin Harrison Jr. pulls down the touchdown. pic.twitter.com/6ub3HyVswW — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) September 22, 2024

On Saturday, Pasch posted on X, “Al McCoy was a great mentor and friend. The best broadcaster in Arizona history, and one of the all time great NBA announcers. Al was kind, thoughtful and gracious with his time. Was grateful to have spoken to Al recently and to hear the peace in his voice.”

Fellow Suns broadcasters Kevin Ray, Jon Bloom and Eddie Johnson also paid their respects to McCoy on social media.

Thx to those who said “sorry for your loss” today. For me, Al McCoy will always mean win so much more than loss. It was a win for all of us who got to hear Al do his thing, & like a title for those lucky enough to know him. May his memory be a blessing & his legacy everlasting — Jon Bloom (@JonBloom) September 22, 2024

Rest easy Legend! You’ve left an indelible mark on the Team, the @nba and the Az community. #Godspeed 😪💔🙏 https://t.co/iPluqQR02p — Kevin Ray (@kray1voice) September 21, 2024

