Premature two-minute warning call erases Cardinals’ Mack Wilson Sr. pick-6

Sep 22, 2024, 3:02 PM | Updated: 9:39 pm

BY TYLER DRAKE


GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals headed into halftime down 20-10 against the Detroit Lions. It should have been a whole lot tighter, though.

With 2:01 left in the first half, Cardinals inside linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. made an impressive play for a no-doubt pick-6 to tie things up at 13-13.

Or was it?

Instead of kicker Matt Prater heading out to attempt the lead-changing extra point, the refs blew the play dead, signaling that it was the two-minute warning.

After further review, though, it appears the ball was snapped before the clock hit 2:00.

Unfortunately for Wilson and the Cardinals, all head coach Jonathan Gannon could do was watch it all unfold, unable to challenge the (non)play.

“The key is the officials killed it,” Dean Blandino said on the TV broadcast. “We can’t go back in replay and allow the play to go off.”

The Lions capitalized on the missed call four plays later in the form of an Amon-Ra St. Brown touchdown before a Matt Prater field goal ended the first half.

Despite the blown call, Wilson still put together an impressive day behind eight tackles and a sack.

Arizona couldn’t get the win, though, falling 20-13.

