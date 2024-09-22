Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Referee explains questionable 2-minute warning call in Cardinals-Lions

Sep 22, 2024, 7:38 PM | Updated: 9:38 pm

YouTube video
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon isn’t big on momentum. In fact, he’s still not a true believer after doing a deep dive this offseason on it.

But what transpired in the second quarter of the Cardinals’ 20-13 loss to the Detroit Lions might be worth another case study.

Looking to stop the Lions deep in their own territory, the Cardinals successfully got quarterback Jared Goff out of sorts. With Jalen Thompson and Owen Pappoe applying pressure, Goff attempted to get the ball out.

Instead of finding an open receiver, Goff’s pass was tipped before falling right into the hand of Mack Wilson Sr., who took the interception to the house.

RELATED STORIES

Just like that, it was at the very least a tie ballgame.

That was until the referees blew the play dead, signaling that the two-minute warning had been reached before the ball was snapped.

From the replay, it looked like Detroit got the ball off in time. The referees saw something different, however.

“Mechanically, we have an official that is watching the clock and what he had as a ruling was the clock was at two minutes and the ball was snapped,” referee Brad Rogers told pool reporter Josh Weinfuss. “So, by rule when the clock is at two minutes, it is then dead. We’re not going to let the play get off. We started killing the play by blowing whistles.

“I know the play started, but when we start blowing the whistle, it shuts it down. Some of the players were still going because they couldn’t hear our whistles apparently – so it looks like there’s part of the action that’s still moving and some of the action is stopping. So, when we start blowing our whistles, it shuts the play down completely.”

It was a brutal development for the Cardinals, who then watched the Lions bounce back from the pseudo-interception with a seven-play, 72-yard touchdown drive late in the half.

As for Gannon’s thoughts of the whole ordeal?

“They call what they call,” he said postgame.

Trio of Arizona Cardinals wide receivers look on during practice on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Khyiris Tonga runs through drills during practice on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Julian Okwara looks on during practice on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Dante Stills runs through drills during practice on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Sean Murphy-Bunting runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Max Melton runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Max Melton looks on during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Bilal Nichols looks on during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Washington Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury looks at his play sheet....

Tyler Drake

Cardinals leaving no stone unturned in Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury’s return to Arizona

The Cardinals are doing their due diligence ahead of former head coach Kliff Kingsbury's return to Arizona in Week 4 as Commanders OC.

15 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals OL Jonah Williams gets looked at in Week 1...

Tyler Drake

Jonathan Gannon on if Cardinals RT Jonah Williams can return this year: ‘We’ll see’

With no timeline given regarding a potential Jonah Williams return, the Arizona Cardinals have little depth to work with at right tackle.

18 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Dennis Gardeck celebrates after an interception...

Tyler Drake

Was Cardinals’ 2nd half defensive effort vs. Lions a sign of things to come?

After giving up 20 points in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Lions, the Cardinals defense bounced back in a big way. Can it be sustainable?

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Cardinals Corner: Arizona goes toe-to-toe with Lions in NFL Week 3 loss

The Arizona Cardinals couldn't make it two wins in a row on Sunday, falling 20-13 to the Detroit Lions. It was far from a complete effort across all three phases. But even with the loss, quarterback Kyler Murray came away encouraged yet frustrated with where his team is headed three weeks into the regular season. Arizona Sports Cardinals reporter Tyler Drake and Burns & Gambo producer Lauren Koval dive into the good and the bad from the loss before looking at the divisional standings and the Cardinals' Week 4 matchup against former head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the Washington Commanders.

3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks on in Week 3...

Tyler Drake

Referee explains questionable 2-minute warning call in Cardinals-Lions

Referee Brad Rogers explained why officials blew Mack Wilson Sr.'s pick-6 dead at the two-minute warning in the second quarter of Cardinals-Lions.

3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during Week 3...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray frustrated yet encouraged by Cardinals’ loss to Lions

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is keeping his head up knowing Arizona went toe-to-toe with a playoff contender despite leaving so much out on the field.

4 days ago

Referee explains questionable 2-minute warning call in Cardinals-Lions