ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Kansas at Arizona State, Texas Tech at Arizona set for later kickoff times Oct. 5

Sep 23, 2024, 11:08 AM | Updated: 11:16 am

Kyson Brown #2 of the Arizona State Sun Devils attempts to hold off Miquel Dingle Jr. #35 of the Te...

Kyson Brown #2 of the Arizona State Sun Devils attempts to hold off Miquel Dingle Jr. #35 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the game at Jones AT&T Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Big 12 on Monday released its football schedule for the Oct. 5 weekend, which includes Arizona State hosting Kansas in primetime and Arizona closing the evening with a late home game against Texas Tech.

Kansas visits ASU for a 5 p.m. MST kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 5, on ESPN2.

The Wildcats welcome the Red Raiders for an 8 p.m. MST start in Tucson. UA-Texas Tech will air on FOX.

The Sun Devils fell to 3-1 on Saturday with a loss to the Red Raiders and head into a bye week before the Jayhawks (1-3) visit. Kansas entered the season ranked No. 22 but has suffered losses to Illinois, UNLV and West Virginia since a season-opening win over Lindenwood.

The Jayhawks visit Tempe coming off a home game against TCU this coming weekend.

Arizona (2-1) is coming off a bye this week and on Saturday faces No. 10 Utah at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Texas Tech hosts Cincinnati this week before a trip to Tucson for the late kickoff.

Big 12 college football schedule for Oct. 4/5 — Kansas at ASU, Texas Tech at Arizona

Friday, Oct. 4

Houston at TCU, 4:30 p.m. MST on ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 5

West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m. MST on ESPN 2

Baylor at Iowa State, 4:30 p.m. MST on FOX

UCF at Florida, 4:45 p.m. MST on SEC Network

Kansas at Arizona State, 5 p.m. MST on ESPN 2

Texas Tech at Arizona, 8 p.m. MST on FOX

