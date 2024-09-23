The Big 12 on Monday released its football schedule for the Oct. 5 weekend, which includes Arizona State hosting Kansas in primetime and Arizona closing the evening with a late home game against Texas Tech.

Kansas visits ASU for a 5 p.m. MST kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 5, on ESPN2.

The Wildcats welcome the Red Raiders for an 8 p.m. MST start in Tucson. UA-Texas Tech will air on FOX.

The Sun Devils fell to 3-1 on Saturday with a loss to the Red Raiders and head into a bye week before the Jayhawks (1-3) visit. Kansas entered the season ranked No. 22 but has suffered losses to Illinois, UNLV and West Virginia since a season-opening win over Lindenwood.

The Jayhawks visit Tempe coming off a home game against TCU this coming weekend.

Arizona (2-1) is coming off a bye this week and on Saturday faces No. 10 Utah at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Texas Tech hosts Cincinnati this week before a trip to Tucson for the late kickoff.

Friday, Oct. 4

Houston at TCU, 4:30 p.m. MST on ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 5

West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m. MST on ESPN 2

Baylor at Iowa State, 4:30 p.m. MST on FOX

UCF at Florida, 4:45 p.m. MST on SEC Network

Kansas at Arizona State, 5 p.m. MST on ESPN 2

Texas Tech at Arizona, 8 p.m. MST on FOX

