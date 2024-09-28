Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

Tyon Grant-Foster prepared to lead GCU basketball to another historic season

Sep 28, 2024, 5:15 PM | Updated: 5:18 pm

Tyon Grant-Foster, GCU forward...

GCU's Tyon Grant-Foster – who has had multiple heart surgeries and lives with a cardiac defibrillator – will enter the 2024 NBA Draft.(Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

(Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Anne-Marie Iemmolo's Profile Picture

BY ANNE-MARIE IEMMOLO


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — Tyon Grant-Foster opted to return to the Grand Canyon Antelopes for his final year of college basketball eligibility.

Grant-Foster withdrew from the 2024 NBA Draft before announcing his return to GCU on June 4.

“We know what we’re capable of. We know what we can do,” Grant-Foster said after a team practice on Friday.

The 2024 WAC Player of the Year didn’t play college basketball for two years due to a heart condition before debuting for the Lopes last year.

After two heart surgeries and 16 months of rest, Grant-Foster was cleared to play in March 2023 and made his return to the court to become GCU’s best player, averaging 20.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

RELATED STORIES

Throughout his recovery, he relied on his family and friends for support.

“You need everyone around you to keep you level-headed, to keep you thinking about the positive things,” Grant-Foster said.

Last season, the Lopes won their first-ever NCAA tournament game against Saint Mary’s in the first round. GCU’s historic season came to a close in the second round when the Lopes lost to Alabama, 72-61.

Grant-Foster played a key role during the team’s playoff run, scoring 29 points against the Crimson Tide.

He looks to continue his leadership role on the team and repeat their success from last season.

“Last year, we were older, more mature. This year, I feel like we’re more talented but we have to get those young guys to adapt quicker,” Grant-Foster said.

Notable additions to GCU basketball’s 2024-25 roster alongside Tyon Grant-Foster

Four-star 2024 forward Sammie Yeanay, who flipped his commitment from Arizona State, and Phoenix Pinnacle High alum Braylon Johnson are some of GCU’s new recruits.

On Sept. 19, GCU announced that Braylon, the brother of 2019 Phoenix Suns first-round pick Cam Johnson and Penn State forward Puff Johnson, had joined the team.

Braylon and his family moved to Phoenix in 2019 after Cam, who is now on the Brooklyn Nets, was traded to the Suns on draft day.

“It’s always been such a great environment,” Braylon said on staying in the Valley.

Basketball is a family thing for the Johnsons. Braylon has taken playing advice from his brothers, and the three spend time together, improving their game.

“They break down film for me all the time,” Johnson said.

The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 17.4 points and 8.3 rebounds during his senior year at Phoenix Pinnacle High.

“One thing that these young guys are going to do, they’re going to compete,” Grant-Foster said.

The Lopes will play their first exhibition game against Eastern New Mexico on Oct. 29.

Grand Canyon University

Grand Canyon Lopes fans could be cheering a Pac-12 team in the future...

Anne-Marie Iemmolo

Grand Canyon reportedly interested in Pac-12, which adds Gonzaga

Gonzaga joined the Pac-12 on Tuesday, and interest between the conference and Grand Canyon University was reported.

3 days ago

Tyon Grant-Foster, GCU forward...

Anne-Marie Iemmolo

Tyon Grant-Foster prepared to lead GCU basketball to another historic season

Tyon Grant-Foster is prepared to lead the GCU Lopes after returning to GCU for his final year of college basketball eligibility.

5 days ago

GCU basketball coach Bryce Drew...

Damon Allred

GCU basketball adds local product Braylon Johnson, brother of Cam Johnson

Grand Canyon University men's basketball announced on Friday the addition of Braylon Johnson, the younger brother of former Phoenix Suns wing Cam Johnson.

12 days ago

Olympic flag waving in the wind...

Arizona Sports

2024 Paris Olympics: Tracking every qualifier with ties to Arizona

The 2024 Paris Olympics are set to begin this week, and there are many athletes with Arizona ties gearing up for the competition.

2 months ago

Jacob Wilson...

Arizona Sports

GCU baseball star Jacob Wilson called up by Athletics

Jacob Wilson, the highest drafted player in Grand Canyon baseball history, is headed to the major leagues.

3 months ago

Grand Canyon University forward Gabe McGlothan has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract to join the Den...

Arizona Sports

GCU’s Gabe McGlothan agrees to contract with the Denver Nuggets, per report

Grand Canyon University forward Gabe McGlothan has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract to join the Denver Nuggets.

3 months ago

Tyon Grant-Foster prepared to lead GCU basketball to another historic season