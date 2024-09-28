PHOENIX — Tyon Grant-Foster opted to return to the Grand Canyon Antelopes for his final year of college basketball eligibility.

Grant-Foster withdrew from the 2024 NBA Draft before announcing his return to GCU on June 4.

“We know what we’re capable of. We know what we can do,” Grant-Foster said after a team practice on Friday.

The 2024 WAC Player of the Year didn’t play college basketball for two years due to a heart condition before debuting for the Lopes last year.

After two heart surgeries and 16 months of rest, Grant-Foster was cleared to play in March 2023 and made his return to the court to become GCU’s best player, averaging 20.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Throughout his recovery, he relied on his family and friends for support.

“You need everyone around you to keep you level-headed, to keep you thinking about the positive things,” Grant-Foster said.

Last season, the Lopes won their first-ever NCAA tournament game against Saint Mary’s in the first round. GCU’s historic season came to a close in the second round when the Lopes lost to Alabama, 72-61.

Grant-Foster played a key role during the team’s playoff run, scoring 29 points against the Crimson Tide.

He looks to continue his leadership role on the team and repeat their success from last season.

“Last year, we were older, more mature. This year, I feel like we’re more talented but we have to get those young guys to adapt quicker,” Grant-Foster said.

Notable additions to GCU basketball’s 2024-25 roster alongside Tyon Grant-Foster

Four-star 2024 forward Sammie Yeanay, who flipped his commitment from Arizona State, and Phoenix Pinnacle High alum Braylon Johnson are some of GCU’s new recruits.

On Sept. 19, GCU announced that Braylon, the brother of 2019 Phoenix Suns first-round pick Cam Johnson and Penn State forward Puff Johnson, had joined the team.

Braylon and his family moved to Phoenix in 2019 after Cam, who is now on the Brooklyn Nets, was traded to the Suns on draft day.

“It’s always been such a great environment,” Braylon said on staying in the Valley.

Basketball is a family thing for the Johnsons. Braylon has taken playing advice from his brothers, and the three spend time together, improving their game.

“They break down film for me all the time,” Johnson said.

The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 17.4 points and 8.3 rebounds during his senior year at Phoenix Pinnacle High.

“One thing that these young guys are going to do, they’re going to compete,” Grant-Foster said.

The Lopes will play their first exhibition game against Eastern New Mexico on Oct. 29.