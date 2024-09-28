After a blowout loss to Kansas State two weeks ago, Arizona football upset No. 10 Utah 23-10 in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

The Wildcats — who were coming off a bye — were in control essentially the entire game. The Utes led in total yards (364 to Arizona’s 358), but two costly interceptions in the second half proved vital in the loss.

The Wildcats were up 10-3 at halftime, and after two field goals in the third quarter widened the lead to 13, an eight-play, 87-yard drive ending with a 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Noah Fifita to Keyan Burnett with eight minutes left in the game sealed the deal.

Arizona’s Noah Fifita with an absolute BEAUTY of a throw for the touchdown 🔥 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/lKnATYZDXf — ESPN (@espn) September 29, 2024

Fifita finished 19-for-31 with 197 yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown came on a 3-yard pass late in the second quarter to Jeremiah Patterson.

Burnett finished with 76 yards on five receptions, averaging 15.2 yards per catch while receiver Tetairoa McMillan recorded six receptions for 50 yards.

Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson, who started in place of the injured Cam Rising, threw for 280 yards with one touchdown in the loss.

Arizona takes on Texas Tech next week at home next week, while Utah has a bye. Following their bye, the Utes head to Mountain America Stadium to face Arizona State on Oct. 11.

