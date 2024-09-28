Close
Pac-12 After Dark lives on: Arizona upsets No. 10 Utah in first Big 12 matchup

Sep 28, 2024, 11:23 PM | Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 12:18 pm

Noah Fifita #11 of the Arizona Wildcats throws under pressure from the Utah Utes during the first half of their game at Rice Eccles Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


After a blowout loss to Kansas State two weeks ago, Arizona football upset No. 10 Utah 23-10 in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

The Wildcats — who were coming off a bye — were in control essentially the entire game. The Utes led in total yards (364 to Arizona’s 358), but two costly interceptions in the second half proved vital in the loss.

The Wildcats were up 10-3 at halftime, and after two field goals in the third quarter widened the lead to 13, an eight-play, 87-yard drive ending with a 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Noah Fifita to Keyan Burnett with eight minutes left in the game sealed the deal.

Fifita finished 19-for-31 with 197 yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown came on a 3-yard pass late in the second quarter to Jeremiah Patterson.

Burnett finished with 76 yards on five receptions, averaging 15.2 yards per catch while receiver Tetairoa McMillan recorded six receptions for 50 yards.

Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson, who started in place of the injured Cam Rising, threw for 280 yards with one touchdown in the loss.

Arizona takes on Texas Tech next week at home next week, while Utah has a bye. Following their bye, the Utes head to Mountain America Stadium to face Arizona State on Oct. 11.

