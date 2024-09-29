The Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves entered Sunday with nearly simultaneous games and several paths to earn one of the two final NL Wild Card spots left.

The D-backs’ (89-73) won their last game of the 2024 regular season against the San Diego Padres, 11-2.

The Mets (88-72) beat the Milwaukee Brewers and the Braves (88-72) lost to the Kansas City Royals before they have a makeup doubleheader against each other on Monday.

Arizona needs either the Atlanta Braves or New York Mets to sweep the other team on Monday to clinch a spot in the playoffs as an NL Wild Card team. The D-backs will face the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday if either the Braves or Mets win both games.

A win by both teams on Monday would see the Diamondbacks eliminated from postseason contention.

Time, TV: Mets-Braves games will dictate the NL Wild Card chances for D-backs

Mets at Braves, Monday, Sept. 30 — 10:10 a.m. MST

Mets at Braves, Monday, Sept. 30 — 1:40 p.m. MST

We tracked all three of the Arizona, New York and Atlanta games live Sunday afternoon. This post was last updated at 3:15 p.m. MST.

What is the Padres at D-backs score?

D-backs starter Brandon Pfaadt got through a quick first frame but allowed two hits, including an Elias Diaz RBI that scored Jackson Merrill in the top of the second to put Arizona behind, 1-0. The D-backs then exploded for a six-run fourth inning to put the Snakes ahead 6-1. Arizona added another run via a Jake McCarthy double in the bottom of the fifth to grow its lead to 7-1. Jake Cronenworth got one back for the Padres in the top of the sixth by way of an RBI groundout that scored Luis Arraez to make it 7-2. In the bottom of the sixth, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tripled to score Corbin Carroll to give Arizona an 8-2 lead. Eugenio Suarez hit his 30th home run of the season in the bottom of the seventh to make it a 9-2 ballgame for the D-backs. Randal Grichuk’s two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth added two more insurance runs for Arizona to grow its lead to 11-2.

Arizona kept its postseason hopes alive for another day after its 11-2 win over the Padres.

Is it helping keep the Snakes alive?: Yes

What is the Mets at Brewers score?

New York got off to a fast start with a Brandon Nimmo RBI in the top of the first inning for a 1-0 Mets advantage. New York tacked on two more in the top of the fourth inning with a Francisco Alvarez RBI single followed by an RBI single from Francisco Lindor to make it 3-0 through the fourth inning. Alvarez added his second RBI of the day with a sacrifice fly that scored Mark Vientos in the top of the fifth to extend New York’s lead to 4-0. Lindor tallied his second RBI of the day via a solo shot to make it 5-0 Mets in the top of the sixth.

The Mets defeated the Brewers 5-0 after seven scoreless innings from David Peterson. The lefty struck out eight and allowed just one hit and three walks.

Is it helping keep the Snakes alive?: No

What is the Royals at Braves score?

Kansas City’s Michael Massey hit a three-run home run in the top of the first to put the Braves behind the eight-ball early with a three-run deficit.

But Gio Urshela hit a solo home run to pull the Braves within 3-1 to lead off the bottom of the third. Kansas City right fielder Hunter Renfroe went yard in the top of the fourth to extend the Royals’ lead to 4-1. In the home half of the inning, Ramon Laureano’s RBI single got another run back for Atlanta to trim the deficit to 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth.

The Royals beat the Braves 4-2 behind the home runs from Massey and Renfroe and four scoreless innings from their relievers.

Is it helping keep the Snakes alive?: Yes

