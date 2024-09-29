Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Are the Snakes alive? D-backs, Braves and Mets live NL Wild Card updates

Sep 29, 2024, 12:38 PM | Updated: 7:40 pm

D-backs pitcher brandon pfaadt will start as Arizona, the Braves and Mets fight for the NL Wild Car...

Starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt #32 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on July 11, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves entered Sunday with nearly simultaneous games and several paths to earn one of the two final NL Wild Card spots left.

The D-backs’ (89-73) won their last game of the 2024 regular season against the San Diego Padres, 11-2.

The Mets (88-72) beat the Milwaukee Brewers and the Braves (88-72) lost to the Kansas City Royals before they have a makeup doubleheader against each other on Monday.

Arizona needs either the Atlanta Braves or New York Mets to sweep the other team on Monday to clinch a spot in the playoffs as an NL Wild Card team. The D-backs will face the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday if either the Braves or Mets win both games.

A win by both teams on Monday would see the Diamondbacks eliminated from postseason contention.

Time, TV: Mets-Braves games will dictate the NL Wild Card chances for D-backs

Mets at Braves, Monday, Sept. 30 — 10:10 a.m. MST

Mets at Braves, Monday, Sept. 30 — 1:40 p.m. MST

RELATED STORIES

We tracked all three of the Arizona, New York and Atlanta games live Sunday afternoon. This post was last updated at 3:15 p.m. MST.

What is the Padres at D-backs score?

D-backs starter Brandon Pfaadt got through a quick first frame but allowed two hits, including an Elias Diaz RBI that scored Jackson Merrill in the top of the second to put Arizona behind, 1-0. The D-backs then exploded for a six-run fourth inning to put the Snakes ahead 6-1. Arizona added another run via a Jake McCarthy double in the bottom of the fifth to grow its lead to 7-1. Jake Cronenworth got one back for the Padres in the top of the sixth by way of an RBI groundout that scored Luis Arraez to make it 7-2. In the bottom of the sixth, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tripled to score Corbin Carroll to give Arizona an 8-2 lead. Eugenio Suarez hit his 30th home run of the season in the bottom of the seventh to make it a 9-2 ballgame for the D-backs. Randal Grichuk’s two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth added two more insurance runs for Arizona to grow its lead to 11-2.

Arizona kept its postseason hopes alive for another day after its 11-2 win over the Padres.

Is it helping keep the Snakes alive?: Yes

What is the Mets at Brewers score?

New York got off to a fast start with a Brandon Nimmo RBI in the top of the first inning for a 1-0 Mets advantage. New York tacked on two more in the top of the fourth inning with a Francisco Alvarez RBI single followed by an RBI single from Francisco Lindor to make it 3-0 through the fourth inning. Alvarez added his second RBI of the day with a sacrifice fly that scored Mark Vientos in the top of the fifth to extend New York’s lead to 4-0. Lindor tallied his second RBI of the day via a solo shot to make it 5-0 Mets in the top of the sixth.

The Mets defeated the Brewers 5-0 after seven scoreless innings from David Peterson. The lefty struck out eight and allowed just one hit and three walks.

Is it helping keep the Snakes alive?: No

What is the Royals at Braves score?

Kansas City’s Michael Massey hit a three-run home run in the top of the first to put the Braves behind the eight-ball early with a three-run deficit.

But Gio Urshela hit a solo home run to pull the Braves within 3-1 to lead off the bottom of the third. Kansas City right fielder Hunter Renfroe went yard in the top of the fourth to extend the Royals’ lead to 4-1. In the home half of the inning, Ramon Laureano’s RBI single got another run back for Atlanta to trim the deficit to 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth.

The Royals beat the Braves 4-2 behind the home runs from Massey and Renfroe and four scoreless innings from their relievers.

Is it helping keep the Snakes alive?: Yes

Arizona Diamondbacks

Pitching coach Brent Strom...

Kevin Zimmerman

D-backs pitching coaches Brent Strom, Dan Carlson and Mike Fetters will not return

Brent Strom, Dan Carlson and Mike Fetters will not return to their roles as coaches for the Arizona Diamondbacks' pitching staff.

17 hours ago

Paul Sewald (Diamondbacks) prepares to pitch...

Aaron Schmidt

Which blown opportunities in the regular season defined the 2024 Diamondbacks?

With the Arizona Diamondbacks' season now over, Arizona Sports' Burns & Gambo each picked games that contributed to the team's collapse.

2 days ago

Christian Walker...

Alex Weiner

Christian Walker enters free agency after 8-year run with Diamondbacks

Christian Walker, who began his Diamondbacks career after getting waived by three teams, is one of the most accomplished upcoming free agents.

2 days ago

Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Kevin Zimmerman

D-backs believe there’s a better version of Jordan Montgomery. Will he pitch again for Arizona?

Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo feel starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery will see a turnaround next season. Question is, will he play for the D-backs?

2 days ago

Fans arrive at Chase Field before the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockie...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks see largest season attendance in 16 years

Despite the lack of a playoff appearance, the Arizona Diamondbacks saw their largest season attendance in 16 years. 

3 days ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo address Ketel Marte off day, injuries

The end of a season brings about evaluations and regrets, and for the Arizona Diamondbacks, the topic of injury management came up during exit interviews.

3 days ago

Are the Snakes alive? D-backs, Braves and Mets live NL Wild Card updates