How can the Arizona Diamondbacks clinch a playoff spot? Simply, the D-backs need either the Atlanta Braves or New York Mets to sweep the other team in their hurricane-delayed doubleheader Monday to make the playoffs as an NL Wild Card team.

Arizona (89-73) won its regular season finale 11-2 over the San Diego Padres on Sunday, keeping its playoff hopes alive. The Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers, while the Braves lost to the Kansas City Royals on what was originally scheduled to be their final games of the year.

New York’s and Atlanta’s two delayed games now set for Monday create up a scenario where the D-backs will be watching and needing help in order to make the playoffs. If Arizona does win a Wild Card spot, it will visit the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game series starting Tuesday.

The twist is that while the Diamondbacks can root for either team and won’t know their fate in the first game, they will likely be rooting for a team with its foot off the gas pedal in the later game.

Arizona does not have a tiebreaker over either the Mets (88-72) or Braves (88-72) if tied at 89-73 to end the season.

The winner of the first game will have secured a Wild Card berth itself with the series set to begin the next day. Its best pitchers and potentially best players could be resting in the afternoon outing.

Time, TV: Mets-Braves games will dictate the NL Wild Card chances for D-backs

Mets at Braves, Monday, Sept. 30 — 10:10 a.m. MST (ESPN2)

Mets at Braves, Monday, Sept. 30 — 1:40 p.m. MST (ESPN2)

