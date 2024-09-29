Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

What Monday scenario do D-backs need from Braves, Mets to make playoffs as Wild Card?

Sep 29, 2024, 3:07 PM | Updated: 7:39 pm

Orlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves and Jose Iglesias #11 of the New York Mets. The Braves, Met...

Orlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves and Jose Iglesias #11 of the New York Mets horse around at second base after Arcia's single leading off the third inning at Truist Park on September 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


How can the Arizona Diamondbacks clinch a playoff spot? Simply, the D-backs need either the Atlanta Braves or New York Mets to sweep the other team in their hurricane-delayed doubleheader Monday to make the playoffs as an NL Wild Card team.

Arizona (89-73) won its regular season finale 11-2 over the San Diego Padres on Sunday, keeping its playoff hopes alive. The Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers, while the Braves lost to the Kansas City Royals on what was originally scheduled to be their final games of the year.

New York’s and Atlanta’s two delayed games now set for Monday create up a scenario where the D-backs will be watching and needing help in order to make the playoffs. If Arizona does win a Wild Card spot, it will visit the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game series starting Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

The twist is that while the Diamondbacks can root for either team and won’t know their fate in the first game, they will likely be rooting for a team with its foot off the gas pedal in the later game.

Arizona does not have a tiebreaker over either the Mets (88-72) or Braves (88-72) if tied at 89-73 to end the season.

The winner of the first game will have secured a Wild Card berth itself with the series set to begin the next day. Its best pitchers and potentially best players could be resting in the afternoon outing.

Time, TV: Mets-Braves games will dictate the NL Wild Card chances for D-backs

Mets at Braves, Monday, Sept. 30 — 10:10 a.m. MST (ESPN2)

Mets at Braves, Monday, Sept. 30 — 1:40 p.m. MST (ESPN2)

Arizona Diamondbacks

Pitching coach Brent Strom...

Kevin Zimmerman

D-backs pitching coaches Brent Strom, Dan Carlson and Mike Fetters will not return

Brent Strom, Dan Carlson and Mike Fetters will not return to their roles as coaches for the Arizona Diamondbacks' pitching staff.

17 hours ago

Paul Sewald (Diamondbacks) prepares to pitch...

Aaron Schmidt

Which blown opportunities in the regular season defined the 2024 Diamondbacks?

With the Arizona Diamondbacks' season now over, Arizona Sports' Burns & Gambo each picked games that contributed to the team's collapse.

2 days ago

Christian Walker...

Alex Weiner

Christian Walker enters free agency after 8-year run with Diamondbacks

Christian Walker, who began his Diamondbacks career after getting waived by three teams, is one of the most accomplished upcoming free agents.

2 days ago

Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Kevin Zimmerman

D-backs believe there’s a better version of Jordan Montgomery. Will he pitch again for Arizona?

Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo feel starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery will see a turnaround next season. Question is, will he play for the D-backs?

2 days ago

Fans arrive at Chase Field before the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockie...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks see largest season attendance in 16 years

Despite the lack of a playoff appearance, the Arizona Diamondbacks saw their largest season attendance in 16 years. 

3 days ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo address Ketel Marte off day, injuries

The end of a season brings about evaluations and regrets, and for the Arizona Diamondbacks, the topic of injury management came up during exit interviews.

3 days ago

What Monday scenario do D-backs need from Braves, Mets to make playoffs as Wild Card?