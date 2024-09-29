GLENDALE — The Washington Commanders entered their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals rolling offensively, having scored on their previous 14 drives dating back to Week 2.

Not only that, Washington hadn’t turned the ball over behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels through three games.

Against the Cardinals on Sunday, it looked like much of the same result from the Kliff Kingsbury-led offense following back-to-back scoring drives to give the Commanders an early 14-7 advantage.

But as they say, records and streaks are meant to be broken.

Looking for more points on their third drive of the afternoon, Daniels forced the issue behind a deep ball to No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Instead of McLaurin going up and getting one, it was Cardinals nickel corner Garrett Williams doing the playmaking with an interception.

Just like that, both of Washington’s streaks were caput.

The Cardinals defense didn’t stop there, either, backing up the turnover with a three-and-out and forcing Washington to punt for the first time in weeks.

The Cardinals offense couldn’t capitalize on the stops, however, having to punt before a turnover on downs just before halftime.

At the half, the Cardinals trail the Commanders, 17-7.

