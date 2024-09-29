Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals’ Garrett Williams erases Commanders’ scoring, turnover streaks

Sep 29, 2024, 2:30 PM | Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 1:01 pm

YouTube video
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

GLENDALE — The Washington Commanders entered their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals rolling offensively, having scored on their previous 14 drives dating back to Week 2.

Not only that, Washington hadn’t turned the ball over behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels through three games.

Against the Cardinals on Sunday, it looked like much of the same result from the Kliff Kingsbury-led offense following back-to-back scoring drives to give the Commanders an early 14-7 advantage.

RELATED STORIES

But as they say, records and streaks are meant to be broken.

Looking for more points on their third drive of the afternoon, Daniels forced the issue behind a deep ball to No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Instead of McLaurin going up and getting one, it was Cardinals nickel corner Garrett Williams doing the playmaking with an interception.

Just like that, both of Washington’s streaks were caput.

The Cardinals defense didn’t stop there, either, backing up the turnover with a three-and-out and forcing Washington to punt for the first time in weeks.

The Cardinals offense couldn’t capitalize on the stops, however, having to punt before a turnover on downs just before halftime.

At the half, the Cardinals trail the Commanders, 17-7.

Catch the rest of Cardinals-Commanders on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona Cardinals DC Nick Rallis looks on during practice on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Mack Wilson Sr. runs through drills during practice on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Dante Stills runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Dante Stills runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy meet at midfield postgame...

Tyler Drake

Gannon: Arizona native, 49ers QB Brock Purdy ‘looks like a 13-year vet’

The Arizona Cardinals are going to have their hands full this week with the San Francisco 49ers offense led by Arizona native Brock Purdy.

7 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride makes a catch...

Tyler Drake

Still no Darius Robinson, but Trey McBride can give Cardinals much-needed boost in Week 5

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride is trending toward playing this week after missing last Sunday's loss with a concussion. He was greatly missed.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals OL Christian Jones runs through drills at practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals designate OT Christian Jones to return from IR, waiting on DL Darius Robinson

The Cardinals are designating rookie offensive lineman Christian Jones to return off of injured reserve, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.

2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks on during Week 4...

Tyler Drake

How can Cardinals bounce back in Week 5 after ugly loss to Commanders?

There are three big areas the Arizona Cardinals need to improve upon if they hope to end their losing streak against the San Francisco 49ers.

2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks down against the Washington Commanders...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals embarrassed by Commanders in Kliff Kingsbury’s return

The Cardinals were run out of State Farm Stadium on Sunday by a Washington Commanders offense led by Jayden Daniels and Kliff Kingsbury.

4 days ago

Arizona Cardinals CB Garrett Williams runs through drills at practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Garrett Williams erases Commanders’ scoring, turnover streaks

Arizona Cardinals CB Garrett Williams erased a pair of Washington Commanders streaks with an interception in the first half of Sunday's game.

4 days ago

Cardinals’ Garrett Williams erases Commanders’ scoring, turnover streaks