PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic dealing with finger injury, to be re-evaluated

Oct 5, 2024, 2:24 PM | Updated: 2:37 pm

Jusuf Nurkic...

Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns poses for a portrait during media day at Footprint Center on September 30, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic will be re-evaluated in a week for a left middle finger injury, the team said on Saturday.

Nurkic has been ruled out for Phoenix’s preseason opener Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.

The seven-footer is entering his second season with the Suns after joining the team via the Damian Lillard trade that sent Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers and Grayson Allen to Phoenix along with Nurkic.

He played 76 games last season, averaging 27.3 minutes, 10.9 points, 11 rebounds. four assists and 1.1 blocks per game.

At Suns Media Day, Nurkic told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke he was looking forward to shooting more 3s after taking 1.2 per game in 2023-24.

First-year head coach Mike Budenholzer has already announced his starting five, which includes Nurkic at center alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and newcomer Tyus Jones.

Budenholzer told reporters on Saturday Nurkic suffered the injury while scrimmaging. Nurkic dealt with wear and tear last year leading to several injuries, including spraining his left thumb in January.

Phoenix signed veteran center Mason Plumlee this offseason to back up Nurkic, as well as drafted Marquette big man Oso Ighodaro and brought back Bol Bol.

The Suns have five preseason games on the slate before the opener on Oct. 23 at the Los Angeles Clippers.

The opening tip on Sunday is at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM and the Arizona Sports app. 

