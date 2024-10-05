Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Sam Leavitt punctuates balanced opening drive for Arizona State football with 28-yard TD pass

Oct 5, 2024, 5:41 PM | Updated: Oct 6, 2024, 1:23 am

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — Arizona State football started fast in its Big 12 home opener against Kansas, as Sam Leavitt connected with Xavier Guillory for a touchdown on a nearly perfect opening drive.

It was the fourth time in five games ASU scored a touchdown on its opening drive, as the Sun Devils came from behind late to defeat the Jayhawks 35-31 on Saturday.

Leavitt found his rhythm with a couple rushes for first downs early, including one for 16 yards. The redshirt freshman quarterback entered the day tied for fifth among FBS quarterbacks in rushing yards.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham said this week he wanted more explosive run plays to keep the offense more balanced.

The early rushes by Leavitt were supplemented by one apiece from Cam Skattebo and Raleek Brown. Their combined 45 yards (8.8 yards per carry) on the opening drive matched the 45 passing yards Leavitt had on 3-for-3 passing.

Guillory concentrated to haul in a touchdown in the corner of the end zone to cap off the drive.

The drive’s only was a false start penalty by wide receiver Melquan Stovall.

Kansas evened the score on its first drive by rushing for 38 yards and punching in a 22-yard touchdown on a Jalon Daniels quarterback run.

