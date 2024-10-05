TEMPE — At 5 p.m. on Saturday, Arizona State football stepped onto the field against Kansas for its first home Big 12 game. The kickoff temperature read 107 degrees, making it tied for the hottest game played at Mountain America Stadium since 2000.

ASU media relations director Doug Tammaro first reported the heat claim, and the Sun Devils embraced the scorching hot conditions with a nearly perfect 75-yard opening TD drive. Arizona State pulled off an 8-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to defeat Kansas 35-31 in the game’s waning seconds.

Arizona State played in record-type heat for the first time in October. Every other occasion occurred in late August or early September.

Per the excellent @DougTammaro, tonight’s temp was hottest ever at kickoff at ASU. Guessing that will double as the hottest ever kickoff temp for a CFB game too. pic.twitter.com/QECPTIgrPH — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 6, 2024

The last time kickoff temperature reached the 107-degree mark was on Sept. 5, 2013, when Sacramento State visited the Sun Devils.

Players and fans alike were trying to stay cool by any means necessary, the ASU bench being doused in mist by a Big Fogg machine.

Hottest kickoff temperatures recorded at Arizona State’s Mountain America Stadium since 2000

ASU 55, Sacramento State 0 (Sept. 5, 2013) — 7 p.m./107 degrees

ASU 38, Eastern Washington 2 (Aug. 31, 2002) — 7 p.m./106 degrees

ASU 15, Oklahoma State 27 (Sept. 9, 2023) — 7:30 p.m./104 degrees

ASU 19, Sacramento State 7 (Sept. 6, 2019) — 7:07 p.m./104 degrees

ASU 48, UC Davis 14 (Sept. 1, 2011) — 7:15 p.m./104 degrees