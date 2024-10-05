Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State-Kansas football game kicks off at 107 degrees, hottest temperature since 2000

Oct 5, 2024, 7:51 PM | Updated: Oct 7, 2024, 8:43 am

YouTube video
Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — At 5 p.m. on Saturday, Arizona State football stepped onto the field against Kansas for its first home Big 12 game. The kickoff temperature read 107 degrees, making it tied for the hottest game played at Mountain America Stadium since 2000.

ASU media relations director Doug Tammaro first reported the heat claim, and the Sun Devils embraced the scorching hot conditions with a nearly perfect 75-yard opening TD drive. Arizona State pulled off an 8-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to defeat Kansas 35-31 in the game’s waning seconds.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona State played in record-type heat for the first time in October. Every other occasion occurred in late August or early September.

The last time kickoff temperature reached the 107-degree mark was on Sept. 5, 2013, when Sacramento State visited the Sun Devils.

Players and fans alike were trying to stay cool by any means necessary, the ASU bench being doused in mist by a Big Fogg machine.

Hottest kickoff temperatures recorded at Arizona State’s Mountain America Stadium since 2000

  • ASU 55, Sacramento State 0 (Sept. 5, 2013) — 7 p.m./107 degrees
  • ASU 38, Eastern Washington 2 (Aug. 31, 2002) — 7 p.m./106 degrees
  • ASU 15, Oklahoma State 27 (Sept. 9, 2023) — 7:30 p.m./104 degrees
  • ASU 19, Sacramento State 7 (Sept. 6, 2019) — 7:07 p.m./104 degrees
  • ASU 48, UC Davis 14 (Sept. 1, 2011) — 7:15 p.m./104 degrees

Arizona State Football

Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt...

Damon Allred

Sam Leavitt’s work ethic showed in possibly best game yet for Arizona State football

Sam Leavitt is coming off maybe his best game as the signal caller for Arizona State football, culminating with a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of a win over Kansas on Saturday.

2 hours ago

Utah QB Isaac Wilson...

Damon Allred

Dillingham: ASU football preparing for both Utah QBs, Cam Rising and Isaac Wilson

With uncertainty surrounding Utah's quarterback situation, Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham said Monday his team needs to be ready for both potential starters ahead of Friday's home game.

4 hours ago

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils...

Arizona Sports

Schedule: ASU has early start time vs. Cincinnati; Arizona-Colorado gets day kickoff

The Big 12 released kickoff times for ASU visiting Cincinnati and Colorado's visit to Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 19.

8 hours ago

Arizona State WR Malik McClain...

Damon Allred

Arizona State WR Malik McClain will redshirt, sit out rest of 2024 season

Arizona State wide receiver Malik McClain will sit out the rest of the season and redshirt to maintain an additional season of eligibility.

9 hours ago

Running back Cam Skattebo #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrates after scoring a touchdown d...

Arizona Sports

ASU’s Cam Skattebo and Sam Leavitt, Arizona’s Tyler Loop win Big 12 weekly awards

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo won Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week, while ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt earned the conference's newcomer of the week honor thanks to their play in a win against Kansas.

11 hours ago

Arizona State...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State, Arizona football receive votes on Coaches Poll, shut out of AP Top 25

Neither Arizona State nor Arizona football received any votes on the latest AP Top 25, but both schools earned some love on US LBM Coaches Poll.

1 day ago

Arizona State-Kansas football game kicks off at 107 degrees, hottest temperature since 2000