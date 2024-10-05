Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State football beats Kansas in sellout, environment ‘what we expect it to be’

Oct 5, 2024, 11:20 PM | Updated: Oct 6, 2024, 1:23 am

YouTube video
Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — Arizona State football used the energy of its first sold-out crowd of the season to come out on top, 35-31, in a back-and-forth battle with Kansas on Saturday.

The high attendance was despite a tied record for the hottest kickoff at Mountain America Stadium this century.

“Honestly, the first (Big 12 home) game atmosphere was amazing,” safety Xavion Alford said. “Really that’s what we expect it to be when we go in the stadium. It was definitely rocking tonight. (Fans) don’t know how much of a difference they make in there.”

RELATED STORIES

“It’s everything,” said wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. “It’s the difference between a win or a loss, having that crowd behind you screaming on third down, just getting out of their mind. It’s everything.”

Three of ASU’s four wins this season have come at Mountain America Stadium, which was packed to the brim with maroon.

When the official signaled an incomplete pass on Kansas’ last gasp in the final seconds, the crowd finally was able to let out a rather loud exhale.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham said the energy of a sellout is hard not to feel as college players.

He said the Sun Devils looked more like their Weeks 1 and 2 selves, which he had emphasized coming out of the bye week. He said he wasn’t sure how much of that was due to the home cooking.

“I don’t know what the comfort level is, but our guys never wavered in the game,” Dillingham said. “Even though it didn’t go the way we want it to on defense at the end, we still never wavered. You never looked in the guys’ eyes and felt worried or felt a panic.

“We definitely played this game today with absolute passion.”

Key defenders Clayton Smith, Keyshaun Elliott to miss 1st half vs. Utah

Part of why the crowd was so juiced, especially at the end of the game, was due to targeting penalties that disqualified two of the Sun Devils’ best defenders, lineman Clayton Smith and linebacker Keyshaun Elliott.

Elliott broke up a touchdown on his penalty, and though it gave Kansas a first down just outside the end zone, ASU managed a stop. Smith’s happened on an offsides. That’s usually a situation the refs allow to play out, but his hit came after a whistle had blown it dead.

Since both penalties came in the second half, both players will sit out the first half against Utah on Friday.

Elliott wears the green dot for the defense, so Zyrus Fiaseu stepped up to manage defensive communications, and will do so again for the first half against Utah.

“(Fiaseu) was the team MVP at San Diego State last year,” Dillingham said. “So he’s got great leadership skills … hopped in, executed, did his job.”

Dillingham said he was confused at how ASU (4-1, 1-1 in Big 12) was scheduled Utah (4-1, 1-1) on a short week while the Utes will be coming off a bye week.

He said it’s especially important to conserve players up to Friday following such a highly competitive game that went down to the wire.

Arizona State Football

Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt...

Damon Allred

Sam Leavitt’s work ethic showed in possibly best game yet for Arizona State football

Sam Leavitt is coming off maybe his best game as the signal caller for Arizona State football, culminating with a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of a win over Kansas on Saturday.

5 hours ago

Utah QB Isaac Wilson...

Damon Allred

Dillingham: ASU football preparing for both Utah QBs, Cam Rising and Isaac Wilson

With uncertainty surrounding Utah's quarterback situation, Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham said Monday his team needs to be ready for both potential starters ahead of Friday's home game.

7 hours ago

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils...

Arizona Sports

Schedule: ASU has early start time vs. Cincinnati; Arizona-Colorado gets day kickoff

The Big 12 released kickoff times for ASU visiting Cincinnati and Colorado's visit to Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 19.

11 hours ago

Arizona State WR Malik McClain...

Damon Allred

Arizona State WR Malik McClain will redshirt, sit out rest of 2024 season

Arizona State wide receiver Malik McClain will sit out the rest of the season and redshirt to maintain an additional season of eligibility.

12 hours ago

Running back Cam Skattebo #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrates after scoring a touchdown d...

Arizona Sports

ASU’s Cam Skattebo and Sam Leavitt, Arizona’s Tyler Loop win Big 12 weekly awards

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo won Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week, while ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt earned the conference's newcomer of the week honor thanks to their play in a win against Kansas.

14 hours ago

Arizona State...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State, Arizona football receive votes on Coaches Poll, shut out of AP Top 25

Neither Arizona State nor Arizona football received any votes on the latest AP Top 25, but both schools earned some love on US LBM Coaches Poll.

2 days ago

Arizona State football beats Kansas in sellout, environment ‘what we expect it to be’