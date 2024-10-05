TEMPE — Arizona State football used the energy of its first sold-out crowd of the season to come out on top, 35-31, in a back-and-forth battle with Kansas on Saturday.

The high attendance was despite a tied record for the hottest kickoff at Mountain America Stadium this century.

“Honestly, the first (Big 12 home) game atmosphere was amazing,” safety Xavion Alford said. “Really that’s what we expect it to be when we go in the stadium. It was definitely rocking tonight. (Fans) don’t know how much of a difference they make in there.”

“It’s everything,” said wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. “It’s the difference between a win or a loss, having that crowd behind you screaming on third down, just getting out of their mind. It’s everything.”

Three of ASU’s four wins this season have come at Mountain America Stadium, which was packed to the brim with maroon.

When the official signaled an incomplete pass on Kansas’ last gasp in the final seconds, the crowd finally was able to let out a rather loud exhale.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham said the energy of a sellout is hard not to feel as college players.

asu head coach kenny dillingham on the very real emotions that college players feel in a sold out crowd … and a slight jab at trenton bourguet. pic.twitter.com/KDnu5WB68a — Damon Allred (@iamdamonallred) October 6, 2024

He said the Sun Devils looked more like their Weeks 1 and 2 selves, which he had emphasized coming out of the bye week. He said he wasn’t sure how much of that was due to the home cooking.

“I don’t know what the comfort level is, but our guys never wavered in the game,” Dillingham said. “Even though it didn’t go the way we want it to on defense at the end, we still never wavered. You never looked in the guys’ eyes and felt worried or felt a panic.

“We definitely played this game today with absolute passion.”

Key defenders Clayton Smith, Keyshaun Elliott to miss 1st half vs. Utah

Part of why the crowd was so juiced, especially at the end of the game, was due to targeting penalties that disqualified two of the Sun Devils’ best defenders, lineman Clayton Smith and linebacker Keyshaun Elliott.

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham said he did not think the two targeting calls were the fault of his players. Clayton Smith and Keyshaun Elliott will both miss the first half next week against Utah. pic.twitter.com/I1A6sivl75 — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) October 6, 2024

Elliott broke up a touchdown on his penalty, and though it gave Kansas a first down just outside the end zone, ASU managed a stop. Smith’s happened on an offsides. That’s usually a situation the refs allow to play out, but his hit came after a whistle had blown it dead.

Since both penalties came in the second half, both players will sit out the first half against Utah on Friday.

Elliott wears the green dot for the defense, so Zyrus Fiaseu stepped up to manage defensive communications, and will do so again for the first half against Utah.

“(Fiaseu) was the team MVP at San Diego State last year,” Dillingham said. “So he’s got great leadership skills … hopped in, executed, did his job.”

Dillingham said he was confused at how ASU (4-1, 1-1 in Big 12) was scheduled Utah (4-1, 1-1) on a short week while the Utes will be coming off a bye week.

He said it’s especially important to conserve players up to Friday following such a highly competitive game that went down to the wire.