Neither Arizona State nor Arizona football received any votes on the latest AP Top 25, but both schools earned some love on the Coaches Poll.

Arizona received 12 votes as the sixth team back from the top 25, while ASU received a single vote after picking up a thrilling win.

Four Big 12 programs landed on the AP Top 25: No. 11 Iowa State, No. 14 BYU, No. 16 Utah and No. 18 Kansas State.

ASU won its first Big 12 home game on Saturday 35-31 over Kansas after scoring the game-winning touchdown in the final minute.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt found wide receiver Jordyn Tyson for the three-yard score with 16 seconds left of a fourth quarter in which 35 combined points were put up. Leavitt completed 14-of-24 passes for 157 yards and four touchdowns in the win at sold-out Mountain America Stadium.

The Sun Devils are 1-1 in conference play with a 30-22 loss to Texas Tech. They are 4-1 overall with the No. 39 scoring offense in the nation at 33.2 points per game.

Arizona State will face Utah at home on Friday, a great opportunity for national recognition.

Back to work!!!! Utah Week!! But before that one more shout out to the incredible environment last night! #SunDevil4LIFE pic.twitter.com/75Ja3cuEI7 — Coach Dillingham (@KennyDillingham) October 6, 2024

Arizona, meanwhile, dropped its Big 12 home opener 28-22 against Texas Tech on Saturday after falling behind 18-3 at halftime.

The Wildcats are 3-2, picking up a marquee 23-10 win at Utah last week after a blowout 31-7 defeat against Kansas State.

They visit No. 14 BYU on Saturday.

Texas returns to No. 1, Alabama drops to No. 7

It was a week of upheaval, with Texas returning to No. 1 on Sunday after a one-week absence following Vanderbilt’s monumental upset of Alabama.

The Commodores’ win as more than three-touchdown underdogs caused the Crimson Tide to drop from No. 1 to No. 7.

Texas, which had an open date, received 52 out of 61 first-place votes and became the first team in two years to bounce in and out of the top spot in a span of three polls. The Longhorns also were just the third team since 2008 to be voted No. 1 after not playing the day before.

Ohio State beat Iowa for its fourth straight easy win, received nine first-place votes and moved up a spot to No. 2.

Oregon and Penn State each rose three spots, with the Ducks up to No. 3 and the Nittany Lions fourth. Georgia remained No. 5.

Miami, which came back from a 25-point second-half deficit to beat California 39-38, rose two spots to No. 6.

1. Texas (52) 5-0

2. Ohio St. (9) 5-0

3. Oregon 5-0

4. Penn St. 5-0

5. Georgia 4-1

6. Miami 6-0

7. Alabama 4-1

8. Tennessee 4-1

9. Mississippi 5-1

10. Clemson 4-1

11. Iowa St. 5-0

11. Notre Dame 4-1

13. LSU 4-1

14. BYU 5-0

15. Texas A&M 5-1

16. Utah 4-1

17. Boise St. 4-1

18. Kansas St. 4-1

18. Indiana 6-0

18. Oklahoma 4-1

21. Missouri 4-1

22. Pittsburgh 5-0

23. Illinois 4-1

24. Michigan 4-2

25. SMU 5-1

Others receiving votes: Southern Cal 98, Nebraska 51, Navy 43, Army 33, Vanderbilt 26, Arkansas 17, Washington St. 8, Iowa 8, Texas Tech 7, Syracuse 6, Washington 4, Louisville 4, Colorado 3, Kentucky 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

