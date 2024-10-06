Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State, Arizona football receive votes on Coaches Poll, shut out of AP Top 25

Oct 6, 2024, 11:29 AM

YouTube video
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Neither Arizona State nor Arizona football received any votes on the latest AP Top 25, but both schools earned some love on the Coaches Poll.

Arizona received 12 votes as the sixth team back from the top 25, while ASU received a single vote after picking up a thrilling win.

Four Big 12 programs landed on the AP Top 25: No. 11 Iowa State, No. 14 BYU, No. 16 Utah and No. 18 Kansas State.

ASU won its first Big 12 home game on Saturday 35-31 over Kansas after scoring the game-winning touchdown in the final minute.

RELATED STORIES

Quarterback Sam Leavitt found wide receiver Jordyn Tyson for the three-yard score with 16 seconds left of a fourth quarter in which 35 combined points were put up. Leavitt completed 14-of-24 passes for 157 yards and four touchdowns in the win at sold-out Mountain America Stadium.

The Sun Devils are 1-1 in conference play with a 30-22 loss to Texas Tech. They are 4-1 overall with the No. 39 scoring offense in the nation at 33.2 points per game.

Arizona State will face Utah at home on Friday, a great opportunity for national recognition.

Arizona, meanwhile, dropped its Big 12 home opener 28-22 against Texas Tech on Saturday after falling behind 18-3 at halftime.

The Wildcats are 3-2, picking up a marquee 23-10 win at Utah last week after a blowout 31-7 defeat against Kansas State.

They visit No. 14 BYU on Saturday.

Texas returns to No. 1, Alabama drops to No. 7

It was a week of upheaval, with Texas returning to No. 1 on Sunday after a one-week absence following Vanderbilt’s monumental upset of Alabama.

The Commodores’ win as more than three-touchdown underdogs caused the Crimson Tide to drop from No. 1 to No. 7.

Texas, which had an open date, received 52 out of 61 first-place votes and became the first team in two years to bounce in and out of the top spot in a span of three polls. The Longhorns also were just the third team since 2008 to be voted No. 1 after not playing the day before.

Ohio State beat Iowa for its fourth straight easy win, received nine first-place votes and moved up a spot to No. 2.

Oregon and Penn State each rose three spots, with the Ducks up to No. 3 and the Nittany Lions fourth. Georgia remained No. 5.

Miami, which came back from a 25-point second-half deficit to beat California 39-38, rose two spots to No. 6.

AP Top 25

1. Texas (52) 5-0
2. Ohio St. (9) 5-0
3. Oregon 5-0
4. Penn St. 5-0
5. Georgia 4-1
6. Miami 6-0
7. Alabama 4-1
8. Tennessee 4-1
9. Mississippi 5-1
10. Clemson 4-1
11. Iowa St. 5-0
11. Notre Dame 4-1
13. LSU 4-1
14. BYU 5-0
15. Texas A&M 5-1
16. Utah 4-1
17. Boise St. 4-1
18. Kansas St. 4-1
18. Indiana 6-0
18. Oklahoma 4-1
21. Missouri 4-1
22. Pittsburgh 5-0
23. Illinois 4-1
24. Michigan 4-2
25. SMU 5-1

Others receiving votes: Southern Cal 98, Nebraska 51, Navy 43, Army 33, Vanderbilt 26, Arkansas 17, Washington St. 8, Iowa 8, Texas Tech 7, Syracuse 6, Washington 4, Louisville 4, Colorado 3, Kentucky 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Arizona State Football

Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt...

Damon Allred

Sam Leavitt’s work ethic showed in possibly best game yet for Arizona State football

Sam Leavitt is coming off maybe his best game as the signal caller for Arizona State football, culminating with a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of a win over Kansas on Saturday.

6 hours ago

Utah QB Isaac Wilson...

Damon Allred

Dillingham: ASU football preparing for both Utah QBs, Cam Rising and Isaac Wilson

With uncertainty surrounding Utah's quarterback situation, Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham said Monday his team needs to be ready for both potential starters ahead of Friday's home game.

7 hours ago

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils...

Arizona Sports

Schedule: ASU has early start time vs. Cincinnati; Arizona-Colorado gets day kickoff

The Big 12 released kickoff times for ASU visiting Cincinnati and Colorado's visit to Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 19.

11 hours ago

Arizona State WR Malik McClain...

Damon Allred

Arizona State WR Malik McClain will redshirt, sit out rest of 2024 season

Arizona State wide receiver Malik McClain will sit out the rest of the season and redshirt to maintain an additional season of eligibility.

12 hours ago

Running back Cam Skattebo #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrates after scoring a touchdown d...

Arizona Sports

ASU’s Cam Skattebo and Sam Leavitt, Arizona’s Tyler Loop win Big 12 weekly awards

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo won Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week, while ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt earned the conference's newcomer of the week honor thanks to their play in a win against Kansas.

14 hours ago

Arizona State...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State, Arizona football receive votes on Coaches Poll, shut out of AP Top 25

Neither Arizona State nor Arizona football received any votes on the latest AP Top 25, but both schools earned some love on US LBM Coaches Poll.

2 days ago

Arizona State, Arizona football receive votes on Coaches Poll, shut out of AP Top 25