Cardinals kicker Matt Prater is officially inactive for Arizona’s Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The kicker missed the first two days of practice this week with left knee soreness before returning in a limited fashion on Friday.

With Prater sidelined with the knee issue, Arizona will turn to practice squad elevation and former New England Patriots kicker Chad Ryland.

Ryland was signed this week with Prater dealing with the knee injury.

Rookie offensive lineman Christian Jones, who was designated to return off of injured reserve this week, is also out as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury suffered in the preseason.

Other Arizona inactives include linebackers Victor Dimukeje and Xavier Thomas, tight end Travis Vokolek and wide receiver Xavier Weaver.

They join cornerback Garrett Williams and offensive lineman Isaiah Adams, who were ruled out Friday, on the sideline.

As for the 49ers, wide receivers Jacob Cowing and Chris Conley, linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, cornerback Darrell Luter, offensive lineman Ben Batch and quarterback Josh Dobbs are inactive.

Who’s active for Cardinals-49ers?

While Prater won’t go, tight end Trey McBride (ribs), defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (knee) and offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (hamstring) are active for Sunday’s contest.

McBride was initially good to go after dealing with a concussion that held him out a week prior before picking up a ribs issue late in the week.

For the 49ers, playmakers George Kittle and Fred Warner are active.

The Cardinals take on the 49ers at 1:05 p.m. Catch all the action on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @Tdrake4sports