Record temperature set at Levi’s Stadium for Cardinals-49ers

Oct 6, 2024, 1:09 PM | Updated: 9:08 pm

YouTube video
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Heat traveled with the Arizona Cardinals for their Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Levi’s Stadium set a new heat record on Sunday behind a kickoff temperature of 95 degrees.

By the fourth quarter, that number had risen to 101 degrees.

Not quite the same heat Arizona State and Kansas endured the day before, but still hot.

Heading into the matchup, the previous high was 88 degrees. That was set during an Oct. 3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in 2021.

For the Cardinals, who practice in the heat on a regular basis, it’s just another day that ends in y.

“It’s hot for anybody going out there for sure, but we practice out here in the heat, so I’m sure we’ll be alright,” Cardinals center Hjalte Froholdt said on Friday.

With the impending heat wave heading for the Bay Area, the 49ers requested to switch to their all-white uniforms but were denied by the NFL. Instead, San Francisco is donning its alternative look of red jerseys and white pants.

“We asked on Monday and we weren’t allowed to do it,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters earlier this week. “You had to do it before the season started. In order for us to do it we gotta make a conscious decision or commitment before the year that we wear all white until the middle of October and then go to normal. But it not usually this hot.”

The Cardinals meanwhile are rocking their all-white look.

“I feel like every time we’re there, the sun’s hitting,” quarterback Kyler Murray said Wednesday. “The field seems a little greener. It’s a beautiful scenery, so I’m excited to be out there.”

