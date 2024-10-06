Close
Chad Ryland makes up for blocked FG, helps secure Cardinals win

Oct 6, 2024, 2:52 PM | Updated: Oct 7, 2024, 9:25 am

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

With veteran kicker Matt Prater sidelined with left knee soreness, the Arizona Cardinals had to turn to practice squad member Chad Ryland against the San Francisco 49ers.

And in the second quarter of what was a tight contest, Prater’s absence was greatly felt.

After connecting on 30-yard field goal earlier in the quarter, Ryland couldn’t find the same success at 45 yards out. Instead of booting the football through the uprights, the kicker instead found the outstretched hand of defensive tackle Jordan Elliott for the block.

From there, the wheels came off even more for Arizona, with San Francisco safety Deommodore Lenoir scooping and scoring the 61-yard touchdown.

Prater was a surprise addition to the injury report this week with left knee soreness that held him out for two days of prep work. He returned in a limited fashion on Friday.

Arizona’s offense meanwhile couldn’t do much to turn the tide, with quarterback Kyler Murray throwing an interception to Nick Bosa on Arizona’s final drive on the half.

On the other end, San Francisco tacked on three more points before halftime to make it 23-10.

Ryland bounced back in a big way in the second half, though, knocking in a 42-yard field goal in the third quarter before converting a go-ahead 35-yard field goal to seal the 24-23 win.

“They were going nuts in the locker room and half the guys don’t even know him,” head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters postgame. “After the one got blocked, that’s like shanking a tee ball and having to rip driver a couple more times. It’s not easy. He did a good job.”

Cardinals Corner

Arizona Cardinals ILB Mack Wilson Sr. looks on during practice...

Tyler Drake

Who’s been the Cardinals’ best free agent addition so far in 2024?

The Cardinals added a handful of starters to the lineup this past free agency cycle. None, however, are having the same impact as Mack Wilson Sr.

7 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals rookie DL Darius Robinson looks on during practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals will designate rookie DL Darius Robinson to return off IR

The Arizona Cardinals are designating rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson to return off of injured reserve, per head coach Jonathan Gannon.

11 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals TE eEijah Higgins and RB James Conner celebrate a touchdown vs. the 49ers...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals buck their common trends in comeback win vs. 49ers

A look at how the Arizona Cardinals flipped the script and walked out of Santa Clara with a comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers:

1 day ago

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Cardinals Corner: Arizona makes a statement in comeback win over San Francisco 49ers

It's wild what a week can do! What looked like a typical Cardinals loss in 2024 turned out to be the complete opposite after Arizona flipped the switch against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of Sunday's tilt behind a dominant run game and effective defense. Arizona Sports Cardinals reporter Tyler Drake and Burns & Gambo producer Lauren Koval dive into the differences between the first and second halves and what really led to Arizona's second win of the year.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner runs the rock...

Tyler Drake

Late surge from James Conner propels Cardinals over 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals run game was a huge catalyst late in the team's upset win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals OL Will Hernandez walks off the field...

Tyler Drake

Will Hernandez rolled up on, exits Cardinals-49ers with knee injury

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez has been ruled out against the San Francisco 49ers with a knee injury.

1 day ago

