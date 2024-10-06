With veteran kicker Matt Prater sidelined with left knee soreness, the Arizona Cardinals had to turn to practice squad member Chad Ryland against the San Francisco 49ers.

And in the second quarter of what was a tight contest, Prater’s absence was greatly felt.

After connecting on 30-yard field goal earlier in the quarter, Ryland couldn’t find the same success at 45 yards out. Instead of booting the football through the uprights, the kicker instead found the outstretched hand of defensive tackle Jordan Elliott for the block.

From there, the wheels came off even more for Arizona, with San Francisco safety Deommodore Lenoir scooping and scoring the 61-yard touchdown.

Prater was a surprise addition to the injury report this week with left knee soreness that held him out for two days of prep work. He returned in a limited fashion on Friday.

Arizona’s offense meanwhile couldn’t do much to turn the tide, with quarterback Kyler Murray throwing an interception to Nick Bosa on Arizona’s final drive on the half.

On the other end, San Francisco tacked on three more points before halftime to make it 23-10.

Ryland bounced back in a big way in the second half, though, knocking in a 42-yard field goal in the third quarter before converting a go-ahead 35-yard field goal to seal the 24-23 win.

“They were going nuts in the locker room and half the guys don’t even know him,” head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters postgame. “After the one got blocked, that’s like shanking a tee ball and having to rip driver a couple more times. It’s not easy. He did a good job.”

