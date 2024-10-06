Close
Will Hernandez rolled up on, exits Cardinals-49ers with knee injury

Oct 6, 2024, 3:52 PM | Updated: 9:11 pm

YouTube video
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez left his team’s 24-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers with a knee injury.

With the Cardinals threatening to score early on in the fourth quarter, Hernandez was rolled up on by 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.

He was looked at by trainers before walking off the field gingerly.

He was quickly ruled out once on the sideline.

In place of Hernandez was backup Trystan Colon. Before entering Sunday’s game, Colon had registered six offensive snaps.

Arizona also has Jon Gaines II, who was the team’s Pat Tillman Scout Player of the Week, as added depth if need be.

Despite the change along the offensive line, Arizona still managed to come away with points behind a two-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyler Murray to tight end Elijah Higgins.

Running back James Conner capped off the scoring drive with a successful two-point conversion.

Arizona wasn’t done there, either, successfully completing the comeback behind a go-ahead 35-yard field goal courtesy of recent signing and kicker Chad Ryland.

