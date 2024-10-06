Close
Lakers’ LeBron James plays alongside son Bronny vs. Suns

Oct 6, 2024, 7:40 PM | Updated: Oct 7, 2024, 7:45 am

Lakers LeBron James Bronny James...

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and his son Bronny James Jr. #9 attend the Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 30, 2024 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY AARON SCHMIDT


ArizonaSports.com editor

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James just turned 20, and he celebrated it by playing alongside his father, LeBron James, when the Lakers faced the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game on Sunday.

They took the court together at the start of the second period. In 13 minutes of action, Bronny — and LeBron for that matter — totaled four turnovers and missed a three-point shot. LeBron shot 8-for-12 with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 16 minutes as the Lakers fell to the Suns 118-114.

Bronny played in his first NBA preseason game on Friday in the Lakers’ 124-107 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, recording two points after missing his first five shots before making a layup with 56.9 seconds to play all while his father didn’t suit up. However, the now 20-year-old blocked three shots while recording one rebound and one assist in 16 minutes of action.

The Lakers drafted Bronny James with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, taking him out of USC after one season where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25 games with the Trojans.

The two mark the first ever father-son duo on an NBA team.

