What would the Arizona Diamondbacks’ starting lineup look like if they did absolutely nothing this offseason? No free agents, no trades and every option on the table declined.

The D-backs obviously have moves to make to get back to the postseason, but with the World Series starting this week and free agency to follow, this is an opportunity to take stock of the club’s base before decisions must be made on whom to retain or add (upcoming free agents and options are covered here).

Corbin Carroll leads a young corps that may grow next season, perhaps with top prospect Jordan Lawlar in some capacity. Ketel Marte is fresh off a superstar season and needs to get healthy this winter, while Zac Gallen has one more year under contract to increase the existing urgency.

Diamondbacks roster entering offseason

Catcher

– Gabriel Moreno

– Jose Herrera

– Adrian Del Castillo

Arizona’s catching group is pretty set unless the team brings in a veteran to compete, as they did with Tucker Barnhart last year.

Moreno is a franchise backstop who once again has been named a Gold Glove finalist and has a capable bat with excellent vision. Del Castillo received his first major league chance and showcased a left-handed bat with pop. He is still developing as a defensive catcher and should compete for the backup role with Herrera in camp.

Infield

– Blaze Alexander

– Jordan Lawlar

– Ketel Marte

– Geraldo Perdomo

– Pavin Smith

The double-play duo of Marte and Perdomo are under team control for the foreseeable future, but with franchise staple Christian Walker entering free agency and Eugenio Suarez on a $15 million club option, the D-backs have decisions to make on the corners. The case for bringing back Suarez at the hot corner for another year is simple: he was outstanding in the second half and brings veteran leadership to a position of need.

Walker, meanwhile, may have a line of suitors to compete with considering how many contenders need first basemen.

The in-house contingency option for Walker would be Smith after years of part-time roles. He is out of minor league options at this point. Smith produced a career-high .896 OPS with nine homers in 2024, although he did so in a career-low 60 MLB games (excluding 2020).

Lawlar has been Arizona’s top prospect over the past couple years since Carroll graduated, and general manager Mike Hazen called him a future star at exit interviews in 2023.

Still considered a top-10 prospect in baseball, Lawlar should reach a point where he is ready to contribute next season. He played in just 14 minor league games this season due to multiple injuries and will make up reps in the Dominican Winter League.

But the same question entering last offseason persists: What role could he carve out with Perdomo at shortstop?

Jordan Lawlar getting it done in the Caribbean! The @Dbacks‘ top-ranked prospect (MLB No. 9) finishes a triple shy of the cycle for @TigresdelLicey. pic.twitter.com/5hJ8crv7iN — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 17, 2024

Outfield

– Jorge Barrosa

– Corbin Carroll

– Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

– Jake McCarthy

– Alek Thomas

The outfield is nearly intact minus a mutual option for lefty-killer Randal Grichuk, who likely played himself into more money than his $6 million option (.875 OPS) or a multi-year deal.

One of the most important developments for the D-backs in 2024 when looking ahead was the turnaround for Carroll after a tough start, as he adjusted and broke back out in the second half (.919 OPS).

McCarthy earned an everyday role, although he petered out in the final weeks.

Thomas could represent a pseudo addition to the club after injuries largely marred his 2024 season, along with a tough stretch offensively after his return from hamstring issues that led to an option followed by another injury. Getting his glove back in center is a weapon, but the bat will need to improve for him to return to everyday playing time.

Starting pitching

– Yilber Diaz

– Zac Gallen

– Tommy Henry

– Cristian Mena

– Ryne Nelson

– Brandon Pfaadt

– Eduardo Rodriguez

– Blake Walston

– Yu-Min Lin

Gallen has one more year before he is due a massive payday, and the ace of the staff is coming off a solid yet inconsistent season by his standards (3.65 ERA). His co-ace Merrill Kelly has a $7 million club option, which seems obvious, but for the sake of the exercise he’s on the side for the moment.

Pfaadt and Nelson are coming off promising performances, with Pfaadt a valuable workhorse who had some trouble down the stretch and Nelson enjoying a breakout second half. Rodriguez enters Year 2 after signing a four-year contract last winter, and the D-backs will count on more production after injury held him back until August.

Jordan Montgomery also has a $22.5 million player option, meaning the D-backs could look at six pitchers for five spots this spring.

Diaz stood out in his cup of coffee starting games, while Mena and Walston also made their MLB debuts in 2024. The D-backs needed all the help it could get from its starting depth this year.

Bullpen

– Slade Cecconi

– Kevin Ginkel

– Brandon Hughes

– Joe Mantiply

– Justin Martinez

– A.J. Puk

– Ryan Thompson

– Andrew Saalfrank (post suspension)

– Drey Jameson

– Kyle Nelson

– Bryce Jarvis

The D-backs’ bullpen struggled with depth down the stretch, but there are reinforcements coming from the injured list. Jameson did not pitch at all in 2024 after Tommy John surgery, Nelson lost most of the year due to thoracic outlet syndrome, Jarvis ended the season on the IL with an elbow sprain and Saalfrank will be eligible in June after a one-year ban for gambling on baseball when he was in the minor leagues.

Paul Sewald is a free agent, but otherwise, the bulk of the bullpen remains under team control, including midseason trade acquisition Puk.

Will Puk close in 2025? How about Martinez? Certainly, the Diamondbacks’ brass is looking forward to answering the closer question once again come spring training.

Mock lineup: RF Carroll, 2B Marte, DH Gurriel, 1B Smith, LF McCarthy, C Moreno, 3B Lawlar, CF Thomas, SS Perdomo

Mock rotation: Gallen, Rodriguez, Pfaadt, Nelson, Diaz

Mock bullpen: Martinez, Thompson, Ginkel, Puk, Mantiply, Jarvis, Nelson, Jameson

The point: There is a quality baseline talent level here but plenty of work to do for depth, adding power after scoring the most runs in MLB and filling out the rotation. Simply bringing back Suarez and Kelly makes a big difference, and attention turns to first base, designated hitter and the bullpen.

Follow @alexjweiner