Cornerback Javan Robinson was seen with his arm in a sling after injuring his shoulder in the first half of Arizona State’s 24-14 loss at Cincinnati on Saturday.

He took a late block from Cincinnati tight end Francis Sherman after the play was over, but no penalty was called.

here’s the javan robinson injury. laterrance welch in for now. i’m with max starks not understanding how there’s no penalty called here. not only was it a block in the back but it was after the play. pic.twitter.com/JNxq5814Ol — Damon Allred (@iamdamonallred) October 19, 2024

Dillingham confirmed postgame the injury was to Robinson’s shoulder but said he’ll wait for more testing before commenting further.

Robinson, the Sun Devils’ top outside cornerback, was replaced by experienced backup Laterrance Welch. Cincinnati attacked the matchup with wide receiver Xzavier Henderson going for 67 yards on eight catches.

Robinson was ASU’s highest-graded outside corner through six games, according to PFF. He had allowed 11 catches across 221 pass-coverage snaps entering the game.

Opposite starter Keith Abney II got an interception earlier in the game, his second straight week with a pick. Depth behind the starters and Welch includes true freshman Rodney Bimage Jr. and redshirt freshman Keontez Bradley.