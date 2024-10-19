Close
Arizona State CB Javan Robinson exited vs. Cincinnati with shoulder injury

Oct 19, 2024, 11:22 AM | Updated: 3:15 pm

Arizona State CB Javan Robinson during the college football game between the Wyoming Cowboys and Sun Devils on Aug. 31, 2024 at Mountain America Stadium. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY DAMON ALLRED


Cornerback Javan Robinson was seen with his arm in a sling after injuring his shoulder in the first half of Arizona State’s 24-14 loss at Cincinnati on Saturday.

He took a late block from Cincinnati tight end Francis Sherman after the play was over, but no penalty was called.

Dillingham confirmed postgame the injury was to Robinson’s shoulder but said he’ll wait for more testing before commenting further.

Robinson, the Sun Devils’ top outside cornerback, was replaced by experienced backup Laterrance Welch. Cincinnati attacked the matchup with wide receiver Xzavier Henderson going for 67 yards on eight catches.

Robinson was ASU’s highest-graded outside corner through six games, according to PFF. He had allowed 11 catches across 221 pass-coverage snaps entering the game.

Opposite starter Keith Abney II got an interception earlier in the game, his second straight week with a pick. Depth behind the starters and Welch includes true freshman Rodney Bimage Jr. and redshirt freshman Keontez Bradley.

