Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Got a leg? Dillingham says Arizona State to hold open tryouts at kicker on Monday

Oct 19, 2024, 2:15 PM

ASU K Ian Hershey...

Arizona State kicker Ian Hershey gets set to kick before he's blocked by Kansas on Oct. 5, 2024. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

Open tryouts at kicker are coming Monday for Arizona State students, head coach Kenny Dillingham said after a 24-14 loss at Cincinnati on Saturday.

ASU kicker Ian Hershey is now 7 of 12 on field goals this season, after he missed both attempts on the Sun Devils’ final drives in the loss.

While the second kick likely wouldn’t have made a difference against Cincinnati, the first would’ve made it a one-possession game with six minutes left.

Earlier in the season, he had an extra point get blocked due to not enough lift, leading to redshirt freshman and Tempe native Carston Kieffer getting a crack at it.

Keiffer has gone 0-for-1 on field goals and has a missed extra point.

“Our kicking game’s atrocious, so if you can kick and you’re at Arizona State, email me,” Dillingham told reporters postgame. “We gotta find somebody who can make a field goal.”

He said kicking questions have greatly impacted his game management, especially late.

The Sun Devils have gone for it on fourth down inside opponents’ 40-yard line when the game situation hasn’t necessitated it on at least three occasions, including twice in the win over Utah.

Dillingham said he has to do a better job of putting his kicker in the right headspace to perform while also noting that he needs players on the field who can get the job done.

He said the team will use social media to advertise the Monday tryouts, which will be open only to students enrolled at ASU.

