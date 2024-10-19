Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham apologized for his postgame comments on the kicking game after the Sun Devils’ 24-14 loss at Cincinnati on Saturday.

I would like to apologize in my post game press conference I talked about our kicking game like I do offense / defense. However the kicking game is always directed at one player. I should not have done that and I apologize. This team’s losses will always 100% fall on myself.… — Coach Dillingham (@KennyDillingham) October 19, 2024

After Arizona State kicker Ian Hershey missed both of his attempts in Saturday’s loss (a 48-yard attempt and a kick from 41 yards out), Dillingham harshly criticized the redshirt sophomore who is now 7 of 12 on field goals this season.

“Our kicking game’s atrocious, so if you can kick and you’re at Arizona State, email me,” Dillingham told reporters postgame. “We gotta find somebody who can make a field goal.”

Dillingham said Arizona State would hold open tryouts at kicker on Monday. The tryouts will be open only to students enrolled at ASU.

Follow @veenstra_david