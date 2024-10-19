Close
Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham apologizes for postgame comments about kicking game

Oct 19, 2024, 6:13 PM

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham talks to his players as the come off the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham apologized for his postgame comments on the kicking game after the Sun Devils’ 24-14 loss at Cincinnati on Saturday.

After Arizona State kicker Ian Hershey missed both of his attempts in Saturday’s loss (a 48-yard attempt and a kick from 41 yards out), Dillingham harshly criticized the redshirt sophomore who is now 7 of 12 on field goals this season.

“Our kicking game’s atrocious, so if you can kick and you’re at Arizona State, email me,” Dillingham told reporters postgame. “We gotta find somebody who can make a field goal.”

Dillingham said Arizona State would hold open tryouts at kicker on Monday. The tryouts will be open only to students enrolled at ASU.

