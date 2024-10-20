Close
Former Suns coach Monty Williams takes head coaching job for son’s prep team in San Antonio

Oct 20, 2024, 1:49 PM | Updated: 1:53 pm

Head coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game six of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Footprint Center on May 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has accepted a head coaching position at TMI-Episcopal High School in San Antonio where his son Elijah plays, the school announced Sunday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TMI Episcopal (@tmiepiscopal)

A 6-foot-6 wing, Elijah started his high school career at Scottsdale Christian Academy and also played for AZ Unity, a Nike EYBL team based in Phoenix. He played at Brother Rice High School in Michigan during the 2023-24 season before transferring to TMI-Episcopal. He is a five-star recruit from the class of 2026, according to 247Sports.

Elijah was one of about 80 high school players that participated in a USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team minicamp that went from Oct. 11-13.

Monty returns to San Antonio where he got his coaching career started under Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich as a coaching intern during the 2004-05 season.

After being hired by the Suns in 2019, Williams went 194-115 (.628) in four seasons in Phoenix, missing the playoff bubble in the COVID-struck 2019-20 season before going to the NBA Finals in 2021 and losing in the conference semifinals in 2022 and 2023.

After leading the Suns to an NBA-best 64-18 record in 2021-22, Williams was named the NBA’s Coach of the Year. He also received the coach of the year award from the National Basketball Coaches Association in 2022-23.

Williams signed with the Detroit Pistons to a six-year, $78 million contract after he was fired by the Suns.

Williams was fired by the Pistons after one season which saw Detroit lose an NBA-record 28 straight games and finish with a league-worst 14-68 record. 

