ESPN E60 released a trailer for its upcoming documentary on late Arizona sports legend and United States Army Ranger Pat Tillman called “Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy.”

In the 20 years since Pat Tillman was killed in Afghanistan, his loved ones and those who served with him are still struggling with the legacy of his tragic death. ‘Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy.’ premieres November 7th at 7 PM ET on @ESPN. Streaming after on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/3mn0lPYXBi — E60 (@E60) October 31, 2024

The film will premiere on Thursday at 5 p.m. MST on ESPN, just ahead of Veterans Day on Nov. 11. It can be streamed on ESPN+ after airing live.

“It was an honor to be part of the team that produced this show, which tells the story of how he lived, why he fought and how he died,” ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap, who hosts the episode, posted on X.

Tillman, a star at Arizona State and for the Arizona Cardinals, would have turned 48 years old on Wednesday.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of his death in 2004 while serving in Afghanistan. The trailer promises to cover the circumstances surrounding his death by friendly fire and its impact 20 years later. “New reporting” will examine the role of military leadership in the decisions made leading to his death, according to a press release.

Interviews with Tillman’s mother Mary Tillman, his platoonmates and secretary of the Army Pete Geren are included in the documantary.

Tillman’s teammate Jake Plummer, former Cardinals head coach Dave McGinnis and ASU senior associate athletic director of media relations Doug Tammaro are among others interviewed for the program.

Meanwhile, Pat’s Run, a charity even hosted by the Pat Tillman Foundation each year, has opened its registration for 2025.

