State of the Sun Devils podcast: ASU football secures bowl eligibility with win over Oklahoma State

Nov 2, 2024, 9:02 PM | Updated: 9:10 pm

BY JESSE MORRISON


On the latest episode of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Damon Allred discuss Arizona State football clinching bowl eligibility with a 42-21 win over Oklahoma State.

Cam Skattebo had another huge game for the Sun Devils. The running back had 23 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He caught four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt, who missed the Sun Devils’ loss to Cincinnati on Oct. 19, had his best performance as a Sun Devil. The redshirt freshman completed 20-of-29 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns.

A lengthy weather delay at halftime did not seem to affect Arizona State. The Sun Devils outscored the Cowboys 21-7 in the second half.

With the win, ASU is back in a bowl game for the first time since 2021 at 6-and-2 overall and 3-and-2 in the Big 12. The bowl game, whenever it is, will be Kenny Dillingham’s first as the Sun Devils’ head coach.

ASU has four games left in the season starting with a matchup against UCF at home next Saturday.

