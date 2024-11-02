Arizona State football and Cam Skattebo became bowl-eligible on Saturday with a win at Oklahoma State, 42-21, after a lengthy weather delay at the half.

The game was moved from 4 p.m. MST to 12:30 p.m. in an effort to avoid the storm system that ended up hitting even so. A little more than two-and-a-half hours later, the two teams were back at it.

Skattebo was ASU’s (6-2, 3-2) X-factor for extending the lead during the second half, as his bruising style of running punished an Oklahoma State (3-6, 0-6) defense that has struggled to contain the run all year.

He averaged 6.7 yards per carry on 23 rushes for 153 yards and one score, taking advantage of an Oklahoma State defense that has struggled to contain the run. He forced 10 missed tackles for an additional 83 yards.

The Heisman-level performance also set him over the 1,000-yard mark on the ground this season to set his tally at 1,001 yards, his first such season as a Sun Devil.

His receiving total was a gaudy 121 yards and two touchdowns on four catches. He became the first ASU player with 100 yards rushing and receiving since Demario Richard in 2015, according to the FOX broadcast.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt, back in the lineup after missing the 24-14 loss to Cincinnati, had a strong performance with a career-high 304 yards and three touchdowns on 20 of 29 passing. He had a ferocious run to keep ASU’s second scoring drive alive, showing that he wasn’t affected by residual pain from his rib injury.

It took the ASU defense a drive to settle in after the delay, but it held the Cowboys scoreless in the second half until the Sun Devils could build up a 42-14 lead, allowing a score in garbage time.

Parker Lewis, typically the kickoff specialist, served as ASU’s place kicker on all six extra points (6 of 6) and missed a field goal wide right from 48 yards out.

ASU hosts UCF, which beat Arizona 56-12 on Saturday, on Nov. 9 at a TBD time.