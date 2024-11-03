Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU football announces early evening kickoff time for matchup vs. UCF

Nov 3, 2024, 11:00 AM | Updated: 2:18 pm

Running back Kyson Brown #2 of the Arizona State Sun Devils fends off cornerback Raymond Gay II #27...

Running back Kyson Brown #2 of the Arizona State Sun Devils fends off cornerback Raymond Gay II #27 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys on a 16-yard run late in the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 2, 2024 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Arizona State won 42-21. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The Arizona State Sun Devils return home to Mountain America Stadium on Nov. 9 for an early evening kickoff to take on the UCF Knights, ASU announced Saturday.

The game will kickoff at 5 p.m. MST and will air on ESPN 2. The game can be heard on 98.7 and the Arizona sports app.

ASU (6-2) is coming off a 42-21 win versus Oklahoma State, which made the Sun Devils bowl-eligible for the first time since 2021. UCF (4-5) is coming off a 56-12 victory against Arizona.

This will be only the second all-time meeting between ASU and UCF. Their only matchup was in 2002 where the Sun Devils defeated the Knights 46-13.

Arizona is on a bye during Week 11.

Nov. 9 Big 12 football schedule

West Virginia at Cincinnati – 10 a.m. MST on FS1

Iowa State at Kansas – 1:30 p.m. MST on FS1

Colorado at Texas Tech – 2 p.m. MST on Fox

UCF at ASU – 5 p.m. MST on ESPN 2

Oklahoma State at TCU – 5 p.m. MST on FS1

BYU at Utah – 8:15 p.m. MST on ESPN 2

