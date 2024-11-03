Close
Arizona basketball version of Devin Booker’s Book 1s out there

Nov 3, 2024, 11:47 AM | Updated: 6:08 pm

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley revealed on his Instagram on Saturday that an Arizona-version of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker Nike shoe Book 1s exist.

The shoes are primarily a white and gray makeup with a red Nike thread across the shoe and an Arizona logo on the back.

Booker’s signature shoe has made its way to other schools such as Michigan State, USC and Kentucky, his alma matter.

Booker, who was born in Michigan, was seen wearing a special player edition of his Nike Book 1s, themed for the Spartans colors during a Suns preseason game against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 8.

Booker also donned the USC version of the shoe prior to the Suns season-opener versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 23.

