Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley revealed on his Instagram on Saturday that an Arizona-version of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker Nike shoe Book 1s exist.

Looks like Book has Arizona Book 1s out here. pic.twitter.com/ZLgJXMj3uu — Kevin Zimmerman (@KZimmermanAZ) November 3, 2024

The shoes are primarily a white and gray makeup with a red Nike thread across the shoe and an Arizona logo on the back.

Booker’s signature shoe has made its way to other schools such as Michigan State, USC and Kentucky, his alma matter.

Mark Pope show off a special pair of “Kentucky” Book 1s 📸 @DylanBallard_UK pic.twitter.com/2t9fN4h9dF — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) October 30, 2024

Booker, who was born in Michigan, was seen wearing a special player edition of his Nike Book 1s, themed for the Spartans colors during a Suns preseason game against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 8.

BORN IN MICHIGAN 👟 pic.twitter.com/DbqBtyp0h0 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 8, 2024

Booker also donned the USC version of the shoe prior to the Suns season-opener versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 23.

Devin Booker warms up in “USC” Nike Book 1 PEs to open the NBA season 😮‍💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/B4Ukzl9sb2 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) October 24, 2024