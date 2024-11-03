Cardinals’ Sean Murphy-Bunting, Naquan Jones out vs. Bears

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals will again be without starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting for their Week 9 game against the Chicago Bears.

Murphy-Bunting was added to the injury report Sunday morning with a neck issue after turning a full week of practice.

The cornerback missed last week’s win over the Miami Dolphins with a neck issue.

Along with Murphy-Bunting, defensive lineman Naquan Jones won’t go Sunday due to a thigh issue that limited him through the week of practice.

Joining the duo on the inactive list this week are offensive lineman Christian Jones, tight end Travis Vokolek and wide receiver Xavier Weaver. Defensive lineman Darius Robinson and offensive lineman Jonah Williams were ruled out ahead of Sunday.

It’s not all bad news for Arizona, though, with starting defensive lineman Roy Lopez active for the matchup.

Lopez was a limited participant throughout the week with an ankle injury.

Montez Sweat out for Cardinals-Bears

As for the Bears, they’ll be without one of their top playmakers in Montez Sweat, who is up to 3.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and six QB hits in 2024.

Chicago will also be without defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker, running back Khalil Herbert, offensive linemen Kiran Amegadjie and Braxton Jones and defensive lineman Byron Cowart.

Cardinals-Bears kick off at 2:05 p.m. Catch all the action on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @Tdrake4sports