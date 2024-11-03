The Arizona Cardinals have downgraded cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to questionable versus the Chicago Bears on Sunday with a neck injury, according to Arizona Sports’ Cardinals reporter Tyler Drake.

Murphy-Bunting was a full participant in practice this week after missing the Cardinals victory against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 27. The sixth-year cornerback left the team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a neck issue on Oct. 19.

Through seven games, Murphy-Bunting has 24 tackles with two defended passes and an interception.

Defensive tackles Naquan Jones and Roy Lopez are also questionable for Sunday’s game after being limited in practice on Friday with thigh and ankle injuries, respectively.

The Cardinals will be without rookie Darius Robinson who has yet to make his NFL debut. He was activated off the injure reserve on Monday. Arizona elevated defensive lineman Ben Stille from the practice squad on Saturday.

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon, defensive lineman Montez Sweat and offensive linemen Ryan Bates, Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom are questionable for Sunday’s game.

Click here for the full injury report.

Kick off is at 2:05 p.m. at State Farm Stadium. You can hear it on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.