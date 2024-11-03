Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals downgrade CB Sean-Murphy Bunting to questionable vs. Bears

Nov 3, 2024, 9:41 AM

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) lines up against the Los Angeles Chargers dur...

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) lines up against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Cardinals have downgraded cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to questionable versus the Chicago Bears on Sunday with a neck injury, according to Arizona Sports’ Cardinals reporter Tyler Drake.

Murphy-Bunting was a full participant in practice this week after missing the Cardinals victory against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 27. The sixth-year cornerback left the team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a neck issue on Oct. 19.

Through seven games, Murphy-Bunting has 24 tackles with two defended passes and an interception.

RELATED STORIES

Defensive tackles Naquan Jones and Roy Lopez are also questionable for Sunday’s game after being limited in practice on Friday with thigh and ankle injuries, respectively.

The Cardinals will be without rookie Darius Robinson who has yet to make his NFL debut.  He was activated off the injure reserve on Monday. Arizona elevated defensive lineman Ben Stille from the practice squad on Saturday.

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon, defensive lineman Montez Sweat and offensive linemen Ryan Bates, Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom are questionable for Sunday’s game.

Click here for the full injury report. 

Kick off is at 2:05 p.m. at State Farm Stadium. You can hear it on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

Arizona Cardinals

Darren Hall...

Damon Allred

Waived Cardinals DB Darren Hall claimed by Colts, WR Chris Moore released from practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals waived cornerback Darren Hall on Monday after he had played in four of the last five games.

60 minutes ago

Arizona Cardinals DC Nick Rallis and WR Michael Wilson chat during training camp...

Tyler Drake

‘It’s greatness:’ The true meaning behind Nick Rallis naming son after Cardinals’ Kyzir White

Arizona Cardinals DC Nick Rallis opened up Tuesday about the true meaning behind naming his son after team captain Kyzir White.

1 hour ago

Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints leaves the field following a game against the Denve...

Arizona Sports

NFL trade deadline latest: Commanders land CB Marshon Lattimore

Za'Darius Smith is headed from the Browns to the Lions, and the Saints traded Marshon Lattimore to the Commanders.

7 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and owner Michael Bidwill chat. The NFL trade deadline looms f...

Tyler Drake

What other positions could Cardinals still target this NFL trade deadline?

After the Arizona Cardinals traded for pass-rushing help on Monday, what other positions could they still target ahead of the NFL trade deadline?

9 hours ago

Former Denver Broncos OLB Baron Browning was dealt to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday....

Tyler Drake

How might new Cardinals OLB Baron Browning impact Arizona’s defense?

The Cardinals went out and added a pass rusher ahead of the NFL trade deadline in Baron Browning. But just how much does he move the needle?

24 hours ago

Baron Browning #5 of the Denver Broncos in action against the New Orleans Saints during a game at C...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals trade for pass rusher Baron Browning, deal pick to Broncos

The Arizona Cardinals are trading for Denver Broncos pass rusher Baron Browning with the NFL trade deadline closing in, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

1 day ago

Cardinals downgrade CB Sean-Murphy Bunting to questionable vs. Bears