Hail comes down at State Farm Stadium for Cardinals-Bears

GLENDALE — Hail and rain aren’t typically associated with domed stadiums like State Farm Stadium.

But midway through the Arizona Cardinals’ 29-9 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, that was exactly the case.

“It’s not just rain, fellas. We’ve got HAIL coming down here.”@EvanWashburn reports on a weather situation at State Farm Stadium pic.twitter.com/rW7eZ1Duz1 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 3, 2024

With the roof open for just the second time all year, hail graced the field.

For the Bears fans that made the trip, it likely felt like a little piece of Soldier Field.

The drenching didn’t last long, though, with the weather dissipating shortly after it began.

That didn’t stop the guys upstairs from shutting the roof, however.

Narrator: It never opened the rest of the way.

