Cardinals defense keeps Bears from end zone, posts season-high sack total

Nov 3, 2024, 6:04 PM | Updated: 10:51 pm

BY DAMON ALLRED


Pass rush has been one of the most lacking areas for the Arizona Cardinals this season, but it was one of the biggest highlights of a 29-9 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Arizona had just 15 sacks over the eight games prior to Week 9, and five sacks in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills remained the season high before the defensive front broke out for a six-sack outburst against rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and Chicago.

There were also six tackles for loss and 11 total quarterback hits as a beaten-up offensive line for Chicago struggled to contain a hungry group in red that was in the backfield all day, including on a penalty-induced safety for Arizona’s final points of the day.

Zaven Collins had a team-high two sacks and one tackle for loss, and his six tackles were tied for the second-most on the defense.

Fifth-round rookie Xavier Thomas broke out for 1.5 sacks after he entered the game searching for his first at the NFL level, adding a tackle for loss as well.

Jesse Luketa, L.J. Collier, Dante Stills and Kyzir White combined to collect the rest of the sacks, as Arizona asserted its will over Williams and Chicago, continuing a trend of shutout second halves in the process.

With the NFL trade deadline looming on Tuesday, the Cardinals have reportedly inquired about multiple pass rushers, but even if they don’t add a piece or two at the deadline, it’s good to see that this group is capable of productive outings.

