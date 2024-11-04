Close
War baby? Cardinals DC Nick Rallis names son after LB Kyzir White

Nov 4, 2024, 8:45 AM

YouTube video
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

GLENDALE — Middle names can hold a lot of meaning. Sometimes they’re used as way to honor a parent or relative. Or in Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis’ case, his middle linebacker.

And did I mention the DC and his wife welcomed Dominick Kyzir Rallis to the world hours ahead of the Cardinals’ 29-9 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday?

“I thought Nick had a hell a game. I don’t want to get into his business, but he had his second child this morning,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said postgame. “How about that?

“Talked to him on Monday morning. I said, ‘Somebody’s got to get ready to call the game if the baby comes at 1 or 2 O’clock.’ He says, ‘I’m calling the game.’ That was cool. Got that at 8 a.m. How about that? Guy’s an idiot. I appreciate him, and he got a game ball, too.”

A win, a game ball and a baby in the same day? Can’t get much better than that.

As for what the head coach thinks about the name?

“Kyzir’s a good middle name,” he added with a smirk.

What does Kyzir White think about all this?

It’s unclear what exactly led Rallis to naming his son after White.

Maybe it was due to their long-standing relationship that spans at least three seasons and two different teams. Rallis did after all work with the linebackers in Philadelphia before his current role in Arizona.

Maybe Rallis lost a friendly wager.

But what is clear is White’s approval of his namesake.

“My dawg for life. This dope,” the linebacker said on social media. “Can’t wait to meet nephew.”

The other big question in all this:

Since White is what Gannon calls a “war daddy,” does that make little Kyzir a “war baby?”

Answers are needed and will likely be given Tuesday when Rallis speaks to the media.

When you need to know, you’ll know

Despite the monumental life-changing moment of welcoming his second child into the world, Rallis tried to keep the (other) main thing the main thing.

On the field, Rallis called the Cardinals’ third second-half defensive shutout of the season.

That included not taking away any of the team’s focus due to a personal situation.

“We didn’t know that,” pass rusher Zaven Collins said postgame. “We didn’t find out until after the game. He’s one of those type of guys that he doesn’t want us to worry about him. He’s all in when it comes to helping us and watching us succeed.

“I think the world of him and everything he does. He spends time afterwards and he’ll get on everyone so it’s nice having him.”

Another member of the nest

Rallis is far from the first member of the coaching staff to welcome a bundle of joy during the season.

A few weeks back, passing game specialist Spencer Whipple, who was filling in for running backs coach Autry Denson, and his wife had a baby the night before Arizona’s big win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Much like Rallis, Whipple was back on the sideline not long after.

Talk about dedication.

