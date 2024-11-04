Close
ASU back Cam Skattebo collects 4th Big 12 weekly award of 2024

Nov 4, 2024, 11:52 AM | Updated: 1:11 pm

Running back Cam Skattebo #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils looks back over his shoulder on a catch for a 36-yard touchdown against safety Kobe Hylton #0 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 2, 2024 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo earned his fourth Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award on Monday for his performance in a 42-21 win against Oklahoma State.

The ASU star piled up 274 all-purpose yards, the most of any FBS running back for this week’s college football games.

Skattebo recorded 153 rushing yards on 23 carries, including a touchdown, plus added four catches for 121 receiving yards and touchdowns of 50 and 36 yards.

The Sun Devils hadn’t seen a player rush and receive for 100 yards each since running back Demario Richard did so in September 2015.

Skattebo previously won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honor for games on Oct. 11 against Utah, Oct. 5 versus Kansas and Sept. 7 against Mississippi State.

For the season, the running back in his second year with ASU has 1,001 rushing yards with four regular season games left.

He’s added 404 receiving yards and has 13 total touchdowns.

Skattebo could soon be chasing one of the 10 best rushing seasons in Arizona State history, but he is doubtful to play Saturday against UCF due to an undisclosed injury, ASU coach Kenny Dillingham said on Monday.

Skattebo will be in the top-10 if he breaks Xazavian Valladay’s 1,192 yards from 2022, and a top-five season in ASU history would be met if he surpasses Freddie Williams’ 1975 season of 1,427 yards.

Eno Benjamin holds the ASU record of 1,642 yards in 2018.

