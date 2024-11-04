TEMPE — Arizona State star running back Cam Skattebo’s availability for Saturday’s tilt against UCF is up in the air, coach Kenny Dillingham said Monday.

“He’s actually doubtful to questionable for the game this week, so we’ll see how that transpires. He’s not gonna practice this week,” Dillingham said. “He went out at the end of the game there (with an) undisclosed injury.

“Whether he plays or not… he’s gonna make an impact on our team because he’s one of the leaders on the team.”

Skattebo just received his fourth Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors, with no other player having multiple on the year.

Dillingham said when someone plays as hard and with as much physicality as Skattebo, it demands that the rest of the team matches it, especially when it’s coming from one of the team’s best players.

“To be honest, he’s unrecognizable in my eyes from this year to last year,” Dillingham added. “Two or three of those plays this last game, he may not have scored on last year. This version does ’cause he has an extra gear, ’cause he put in the work to put his body in the best shape of his life.”

Who will step up if Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo can’t go vs. UCF?

Although the running back depth took a hit last week with the news of Raleek Brown seeking a medical redshirt, Kyson Brown stepped up with added opportunities in the 42-21 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The true sophomore had 63 rushing yards and two touchdowns across 15 carries, all career highs and most of which came in the second half after a lengthy weather delay.

“He did a phenomenal job breaking tackles on the first touchdown run,” Dillingham said. “He ran like a bigger back, which is what I was most pleased with.”