Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU’s Cam Skattebo ‘doubtful to questionable’ Saturday vs. UCF

Nov 4, 2024, 1:15 PM | Updated: 1:52 pm

Running back Cam Skattebo #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils...

Running back Cam Skattebo #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils dives over the end zone pylon just shy of a touchdown after being tripped up by safety David Kabongo #18 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys on a 19-yard run in the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 2, 2024 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Arizona State won 42-21. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — Arizona State star running back Cam Skattebo’s availability for Saturday’s tilt against UCF is up in the air, coach Kenny Dillingham said Monday.

“He’s actually doubtful to questionable for the game this week, so we’ll see how that transpires. He’s not gonna practice this week,” Dillingham said. “He went out at the end of the game there (with an) undisclosed injury.

RELATED STORIES

“Whether he plays or not… he’s gonna make an impact on our team because he’s one of the leaders on the team.”

Skattebo just received his fourth Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors, with no other player having multiple on the year.

Dillingham said when someone plays as hard and with as much physicality as Skattebo, it demands that the rest of the team matches it, especially when it’s coming from one of the team’s best players.

“To be honest, he’s unrecognizable in my eyes from this year to last year,” Dillingham added. “Two or three of those plays this last game, he may not have scored on last year. This version does ’cause he has an extra gear, ’cause he put in the work to put his body in the best shape of his life.”

Who will step up if Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo can’t go vs. UCF?

Although the running back depth took a hit last week with the news of Raleek Brown seeking a medical redshirt, Kyson Brown stepped up with added opportunities in the 42-21 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The true sophomore had 63 rushing yards and two touchdowns across 15 carries, all career highs and most of which came in the second half after a lengthy weather delay.

“He did a phenomenal job breaking tackles on the first touchdown run,” Dillingham said. “He ran like a bigger back, which is what I was most pleased with.”

Arizona State Football

Running back Cam Skattebo #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils...

Damon Allred

ASU’s Cam Skattebo ‘doubtful to questionable’ Saturday vs. UCF

Arizona State star running back Cam Skattebo's availability for Saturday's tilt against UCF is up in the air, coach Kenny Dillingham said Monday.

1 day ago

Cam Skattebo...

Kevin Zimmerman

ASU back Cam Skattebo collects 4th Big 12 weekly award of 2024

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo earned his fourth Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award.

1 day ago

Pat Tillman...

Arizona Sports

ESPN releases trailer of ‘Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy’ documentary

ESPN's E60 brand released a trailer for the upcoming Pat Tillman documentary "Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy."

2 days ago

Tight end Josh Ford #40 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys fends off defensive back Xavion Alford #2 and...

Bailey Leasure

Arizona State football receives votes in AP Top 25 poll after win over Oklahoma State

Arizona State football received votes in The Associated Press' Top 25 poll following its win over Oklahoma State.

2 days ago

Running back Kyson Brown #2 of the Arizona State Sun Devils fends off cornerback Raymond Gay II #27...

Arizona Sports

ASU football announces early evening kickoff time for matchup vs. UCF

The Arizona State Sun Devils return home to Mountain America Stadium on Nov. 9 for an early evening kickoff to take on the UCF Knights.

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Arizona State secures bowl eligibility with win over Oklahoma State

Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Damon Allred discuss Arizona State football's blowout win over Oklahoma State, the Sun Devils making a bowl game for the first time since 2021, if Cam Skattebo can make the Heisman ceremony and men's basketball's blowout loss in its exhibition game against Duke.

3 days ago

ASU’s Cam Skattebo ‘doubtful to questionable’ Saturday vs. UCF