Cardinals’ Blake Gillikin named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Nov 6, 2024, 10:36 AM

YouTube video
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Cardinals punter Blake Gillikin was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday for his play in Arizona’s 29-9 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 9.

This marks Gillikin’s first NFC Specials Teams Player of the Week and Arizona’s second special teams award after kicker Chad Ryland took home NFC Specials Team Player of the Month for October.

Gillikin is just the third Cardinals punter to win NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, following in the footsteps of Jeff Feagles (Week 13, 1995) and Ben Graham (Week 15, 2009).

Averaging 46.8 yards per punt, Gillikin placed 3 of 4 inside Chicago’s 20-yard line. As for the lone punt that didn’t reach that mark, it still came to rest at the 21-yard line.

“He’s playing extremely well,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday. “(There’s) value of him doing what he’s coached to do and his version of making plays, whether it be backing a team up or flipping field position.

“What goes overlooked is his holding. … He’s a weapon for us. Pretty cool cat, too. He’s got a process and a routine that you’re kind of in awe when you hear him talk about it. Puts a lot into his craft and that’s why he’s a good player. Glad we have him.”

More than a one-week thing for Blake Gillikin

While Gillikin was recognized for his play against Chicago, the punter has strung together an impressive last few weeks of work.

Of his 11 punts across Arizona’s three-game win streak, Gillikin has but all but two inside opponent 20-yard lines.

That includes a perfect 4-for-4 mark in the Cardinals’ 17-15 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7.

Who else took home NFC Player of the Week honors?

Joining Gillikin on the NFC’s Week 9 podium are Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens.

Barkley churned out 199 scrimmage yards to go along with two touchdowns and one of the top plays of Week 9.

Kinchens had the other big play of the week with a 103-yard interception return for a touchdown in his team’s overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks.

He added another pick and three tackles in the victory.

