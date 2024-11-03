Three-game winning streaks are rare in the NFL. They are impact statements. They are declarations of malicious intent.

They are reason to believe in your football team.

The Cardinals spiced up their season on Sunday, throttling the Bears 29-9 before a disappointed gathering of current and former Chicagoans.

Arizona’s running game ripped apart the Bears’ vaunted defense, racking up 213 rushing yards. Their defense sacked Caleb Williams six times, feasting on Chicago’s decimated offensive line. The Cardinals’ coaching staff put their overmatched counterparts in a blender on both sides of the ball. And their special teams continue to shine every time they step on the field.

What more could you possibly want?

“Our guys are smart. They prepare the right way, and they’re playing well,” Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said.

Since getting embarrassed by Jayden Daniels and Kliff Kingsbury, the Cardinals have seemingly drawn a line in the sand at State Farm Stadium. Their defense has allowed zero touchdowns and eight field goals in the past eight quarters at home, simply refusing to let the other team into the end zone.

After the game, Gannon issued the first game ball to special teams coach Jeff Rodgers, who was so hoarse he couldn’t speak. Another went to defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, who refused to give up play calling duties, even though his wife gave birth to their second child on Sunday.

“All three phases stepped up and made big-time plays,” Gannon said.

This one was especially sweet. On Sunday, Bears fans came to Glendale in droves. They came wearing replica jerseys, with flags flying from their vehicles. They represented about 70 percent of the stadium. And when their beloved team was beaten into submission, they filed silently into the cold with over eight minutes left in the game.

This is how you do it. This is how you mute the infidels, change the vibe and recapture your stadium.

“Winning behavior, man, on a day-to-day basis,” Gannon said. “You’ll give yourself a chance to win the game, and we’re doing it.”

This game was a matchup between ancient Chicago rivals, the only two original teams left from the inception of the NFL. But this game was a contrast between an ascendant organization building great culture and an organization awash in dysfunction.

It was never more evident than at the end of the first half, after the Bears had cut the deficit to 14-9.

Starting at their own 30-yard line with just 26 seconds left in the half, most teams would nurse their hard-fought lead and retreat to the locker room. Instead, the Cardinals remained outrageously aggressive, stunning the Bears on Emeri Demercado’s 53-yard touchdown run.

They covered 70 yards in 22 seconds.

For the Bears, it was the second consecutive sucker punch ending to a half, starting with Jayden Daniels’ game-winning Hail Mary in Week 8. And while the Bears have never fired a head coach during the season, the Cardinals have surely pressed the issue.

Consider this three-game winning streak a significant breakthrough for this team and the new regime, even though no player would dare stray from the formula and exude too much happiness/satisfaction after the game.

But the rest of us can dare to dream. The Cardinals have posted winning streaks of four or more games only nine times in their 36-year history in Arizona. They can match that next week against the Jets, potentially heading into their bye week with a 6-4 record and soft schedule down the stretch.

Winning behavior is now leading to actual victories. And that’s the most exciting part of the most dominant home road game we’ve seen in a while.

Reach Bickley at dbickley@arizonasports.com. Listen to Bickley & Marotta weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Arizona Sports.

