Cardinals QB Kyler Murray praises team’s ability to run the ball: ‘It’s kind of a beautiful thing’

Nov 6, 2024, 4:32 PM

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals scrambles with the football during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Bears 29-9. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray may not have had the game he wanted in Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears but seeing his teammates dominate the run game is something he is more than fine with.

“To be able to win a game like that and me be able to not have to do what I usually have to do in order to win, since my whole career, it’s kind of a beautiful thing,” Murray said Wednesday.

The Cardinals signal caller threw for 154 yards on 13-of-20 passing in the win. He also added just two carries for a combined six yards.

“Hand the ball off, play defense and win? Yeah, that’s something good football teams can do,” Murray said. “I don’t want to say we’re good yet, but we’re growing.”

Meanwhile, Cardinals running back James Conner rushed for 107 yards on 18 carries, his fourth 100-yard game of the season.

In addition, running backs Trey Benson and Emari Demercado both had second-quarter touchdowns on the ground, while tight end Trey McBride provided a rushing touchdown of his own.

It was Benson’s first career NFL touchdown and McBride’s first touchdown of the season. Benson finished with eight carries for 37 yards and Demercado tallied 59 yards on four carries.

“It doesn’t make me think anything less of what we can accomplish offensively, or myself,” Murray said.

“That’s what the game called for. A win is a win. You want to throw the ball around the yard and have the flashy plays, but it’s too hard to win in this league. You take it and move on to the next one.”

Listen to the Cardinals take on the Jets live on Sunday at 2:25 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com

