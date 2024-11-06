Close
Suns rookie Ryan Dunn sprains ankle in win over Heat

Nov 6, 2024, 10:28 PM | Updated: Nov 7, 2024, 9:02 am

Ryan Dunn...

Ryan Dunn #0 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to his foul during a 125-119 Suns win over the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome on October 31, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Phoenix Suns rookie forward Ryan Dunn suffered a left ankle sprain during Wednesday’s 115-112 victory over the Miami Heat at Footprint Center.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer did not have an update on his status when speaking to reporters postgame, saying Dunn would be evaluated and the team would see how he feels on Thursday. The young wing exited with 9:20 left in the game and did not return. He retreated to the locker room during that fourth quarter.

Dunn has been a standout for the Suns as a defensive player and shooter. On Wednesday, Dunn played nine minutes off the bench and contributed seven points, a rebound and an assist, hitting a pair of triples.

The 2024 first-round pick out of Virginia has played in all eight games of Phoenix’s 7-1 start, averaging 6.8 points per game on 35.5% shooting from beyond the arc.

The Suns’ next game is Friday on the road at the Dallas Mavericks at 5:30 p.m. The Suns’ injury report will drop on Thursday evening at 5 p.m.

Phoenix defeated Dallas at home 114-102 earlier this season, a game in which Dunn started and scored 13 points.

