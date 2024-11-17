Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State football adds 3-star WR Harry Hassmann to 2025 class

Nov 17, 2024, 2:50 PM

Arizona State football landed wide receiver recruit Harry Hassmann on Sunday. (X Photo/@harryhassma...

Arizona State football landed wide receiver recruit Harry Hassmann on Sunday. (X Photo/@harryhassmann7)

(X Photo/@harryhassmann7)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona State football received another commitment for its 2025 class, landing wide receiver Harry Hassmann on Sunday.

Hassmann — a three-star recruit from Coppell High School in Coppell, Texas — announced his commitment on social media.

The 6-foot-1 receiver also had offers from Air Force, Army, Ball State, Navy and Yale among others.

RELATED STORIES

247 Sports ranks him the No. 160 receiver from the 2025 class and the No. 165 recruit out of Texas. He has recorded 45 catches, 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns in 11 games this season as a senior, according to MaxPreps.

Hassmann joins three-star recruits Cory Butler, Chance Ables, Jordan Scott and Uriah Neloms as wide receivers in ASU’s 2025 class.

With Hines Ward as ASU’s wide receivers coach, the Sun Devils’ top three 2025 commits are all pass catchers, including quarterback-turned-receiver Cameron Dyer, tight end A.J. Ia and Butler.

After Hassmann’s addition, ASU now has the No. 5 recruiting class in the conference and the No. 41 class in the nation for 2025.

Arizona State Football

ASU coach Kenny Dillingham...

Damon Allred

ASU’s Dillingham on late-game clock management vs. BYU: ‘Obviously, it worked horribly’

Winning ugly is better than losing, as ASU football has learned this season with a 6-1 record in one-score games, the most such wins in all of FBS.

3 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: ASU football exceeds expectations meanwhile Arizona Cardinals fall flat vs. Seattle

It was a combo weekend of emotions for Arizona sports fans as the Sun Devils football upset BYU on Saturday before the Arizona Cardinals fell to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Dan Bickley hopes that two weeks from now ASU football fans can move on from the end of game clock error and the Cardinals will have found their way back to the top of the NFC West.

8 hours ago

The Big 12 Championship trophy...

Kevin Zimmerman

ASU will make Big 12 Championship with a win vs. Arizona, except for 1 tiebreaker scenario

ASU will make the Big 12 Football Championship Game with a win against Arizona except for one very specific tiebreaker scenario.

8 hours ago

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts after a third down conversio...

David Veenstra

Arizona State football lands commitment from 3-star OT recruit Cortavious Tisaby

ASU football has added three-star offensive tackle recruit Cortavious Tisaby to its 2026 recruitment class.

21 hours ago

Jordyn Tyson #0 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrates a first-down reception against the Brigh...

Bailey Leasure

ASU football moves up in AP Top 25 poll after win over BYU

Arizona State football moved up seven spots in The Associated Press' Top 25 Poll following its win against BYU on Saturday.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: ASU is one win away from the Big 12 Championship game

ASU is one win away from the Big 12 Championship game.

2 days ago

Arizona State football adds 3-star WR Harry Hassmann to 2025 class