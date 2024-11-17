Arizona State football received another commitment for its 2025 class, landing wide receiver Harry Hassmann on Sunday.

Hassmann — a three-star recruit from Coppell High School in Coppell, Texas — announced his commitment on social media.

The 6-foot-1 receiver also had offers from Air Force, Army, Ball State, Navy and Yale among others.

247 Sports ranks him the No. 160 receiver from the 2025 class and the No. 165 recruit out of Texas. He has recorded 45 catches, 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns in 11 games this season as a senior, according to MaxPreps.

Hassmann joins three-star recruits Cory Butler, Chance Ables, Jordan Scott and Uriah Neloms as wide receivers in ASU’s 2025 class.

With Hines Ward as ASU’s wide receivers coach, the Sun Devils’ top three 2025 commits are all pass catchers, including quarterback-turned-receiver Cameron Dyer, tight end A.J. Ia and Butler.

After Hassmann’s addition, ASU now has the No. 5 recruiting class in the conference and the No. 41 class in the nation for 2025.

