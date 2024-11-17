Close
Seahawks beat 49ers as Cardinals’ NFC West lead extends to 1 game

Nov 17, 2024, 5:40 PM | Updated: 5:48 pm

Seahawks, 49ers, Cardinals...

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Geno Smith scored on a 13-yard scramble with 12 seconds remaining and the Seattle Seahawks snapped a six-game losing streak against the San Francisco 49ers with a 20-17 victory on Sunday.

Smith completed seven of eight passes for 65 yards to get the Seahawks (5-5) in position to score after taking over at their 20 with 2:38 remaining. He then ran it in against a depleted defense for the 49ers (5-5) that sorely missed injured edge rusher Nick Bosa on the final drive.

The win moved Seattle into a three-way tie for second place in the NFC West with San Francisco and the Rams, a game behind Arizona. The Niners have lost three division games, blowing fourth-quarter leads in all of them after dropping games earlier this season to the Rams and Cardinals.

San Francisco had taken a 17-13 lead when Brock Purdy threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings with 9:33 to play. The Niners looked to be in great shape for a comeback win after stopping Seattle on back-to-back plays for no gain from the 37 with the Seahawks needing only 1 yard for a first down.

But the 49ers couldn’t run out the clock on offense and gave Smith and the Seahawks the chance at the comeback.

Smith finished 25 for 32 for 221 yards with one interception and the touchdown run. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 10 catches for 110 yards and Kenneth Walker III scored on a 1-yard run for the Seahawks.

Purdy went 21 for 28 for 159 yards with a touchdown pass, a TD run and an interception. Jennings had 10 catches for 91 yards and a score and Christian McCaffrey gained 106 yards from scrimmage for San Francisco.

Both offenses struggled in the first half with the 49ers scoring only once on a 10-yard scramble by Purdy and the Seahawks settling for two long field goals by Jason Myers after Smith got sacked on third down on those drives.

