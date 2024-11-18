Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns down 3 starters against defensive-minded Magic

Nov 18, 2024, 2:08 PM

Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns talks with Bradley Beal #3 during a 124-108 win over the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on April 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

The Phoenix Suns debut their new City Edition uniforms and matching court Monday night against the Orlando Magic, but they’ll do so without three starters at Footprint Center.

Kevin Durant (calf), Bradley Beal (calf) and Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) are all out, according to the team’s injury report. So is two-way guard Collin Gillespie (ankle).

Orlando lists starting center Wendell Carter Jr. as doubtful with plantar fasciitis that has kept him out since Nov. 3. The Magic are also without star Paolo Banchero, who began the season on a tear (29 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists per game) before he injured his oblique before Halloween.

The Magic (8-6) reacted by losing five straight games, all on the road, but have since won five in a row, all at home. They have allowed opponents to score 89.4 points per game during the winning streak and for the year are second to the Oklahoma City Thunder in defensive rating.

Nurkic’s absence Monday is a mild surprise on Phoenix’s end, as Durant and Beal were already projected to miss the return from a four-game road trip.

Nurkic has been in and out of the lineup in the past week-plus managing an ankle injury. He started Sunday in the loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves alongside fellow center Mason Plumlee to match up with the large frontcourt of Minnesota.

Nurkic played 14 minutes against the T-Wolves, scoring five points and grabbing seven rebounds while picking up three fouls.

Phoenix’s backcourt is still intact with Tyus Jones and Devin Booker starting, and the Suns’ presumed starting lineup likely includes rookie Ryan Dunn and Plumlee. Royce O’Neale, Grayson Allen and Josh Okogie are also in the mix to start or play heavy minutes.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer has altered the starting lineup based on matchups for the 9-5 team, with Okogie starting two games ago against the Thunder.

Suns to debut The Valley City Edition jerseys and court

A “The Valley” logo is back as the Suns’ latest City Edition twist debuts Monday.

The uniforms get retro and honor the Valley’s hosting of the 1994-95 NBA All-Star Game.

Phoenix will compliment the jerseys with a matching court that will include “modernized gecko decals from the 1995 NBA All-Star Court.”

The Suns will wear the look 10 times at home, the first time coming Monday against the Magic.

