The Arizona Wildcats landed Wisconsin quarterback transfer Braedyn Locke on Friday.

Locke, a sophomore who began his career at Mississippi State and played significant roles for the Badgers the past two years, has two years of eligibility left. He slots in as a backup to returning quarterback Noah Fifita for the 2025 season.

Locke took over for injured Wisconsin starter Tyler Van Dyke in September and threw for 1,936 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. He completed 55% of his passes.

Another notable portal addition for the Wildcats is FCS All-American linebacker Blake Gotcher, who committed with a year of eligibility remaining after leading Division I with 162 tackles this past season.

The Wildcats have also landed Kansas State transfer and receiver Tre Spivey, a product of Hamilton High School in Chandler and son of former Arizona Diamondback Junior Spivey.

Tre Spivey caught 14 passes for 160 yards as a redshirt freshman this past year.

Fifita, who was not entered into the transfer portal, has announced he would return under new offensive coordinator Seth Doege.

Among Arizona’s biggest losses in the portal is linebacker Jacob Manu, who has committed to play at Washington in 2025.

He first announced his intention to leave on Dec. 10 and will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Huskies and former Arizona coach Jeff Fisch. Following a 2023 All Pac-12 First Team selection, Manu only saw seven games of action with a season-ending knee injury in October.

Manu’s school decision came after defensive backs Genesis Smith and Dalton Johnson exited the portal to return to Tucson next season. Smith, like Spivey, is also a product of Chandler’s Hamilton High School.

While Smith’s return keeps more talent at home, the defensive backfield has lost several key players. Starting cornerbacks Tacario Davis, Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Treydan Stukes, plus safety Gunner Maldonado, have hit the portal.

Davis is the most notable entrant for the football team so far. Before the 2024 season, he was projected as a potential first-round NFL Draft pick.

The junior finished 2024 with 43 tackles and six passes defensed.

Brent Brennan’s first year leading the Wildcats went far south of expectations with a good portion of the roster returning from a 10-win club a year prior. Arizona football was projected to finish fifth in the Big 12 but fell flat with a 4-8 record that ended with a 49-7 rivalry loss to Arizona State.

Here’s who is incoming and outgoing via the transfer portal by date.

Arizona Wildcats football transfer portal tracker for the 2025 offseason

Additions

RB Mike Mitchell (Dec. 28) — Utah

QB Braedyn Locke (Dec. 27) — Wisconsin

Edge Riley Wilson (Dec. 26) — Montana

WR Tre Spivey (Dec. 23) — Kansas State

OL Ka’ena DeCambra (Dec. 22) — Hawaii

OT Tristan Bounds (Dec. 22) — Michigan

LB Blake Gotcher (Dec. 21) — Northwestern State

RB Ismail Mahdi (Dec. 21) — Texas State

DL Deshawn McKnight (Dec. 20) UT Martin

OT Ty Buchanan (Dec. 20) — Texas Tech

OT Jordan Brown (Dec. 20) — Georgia Tech

S Dalton Johnson (Dec. 19) — Return to Arizona

WR Kris Hutson (Dec. 18) — Washington State

S Jshawn Frausto-Ramos (Dec. 18) — Stanford

CB Jay’Vion Cole (Dec. 16) — Texas

CB Michael Dansby (Dec. 15) — San Jose State

S Genesis Smith (Dec. 15) — Return to Arizona

EDGE Chancellor Owens (Dec. 14) — Northwestern State

WR Luke Wysong (Dec. 13) — New Mexico

Departures

OT Leif Magnuson (Jan. 3)

CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew (Dec. 26)

QB Adam Damante (Dec. 26)

TE Keyan Burnett (Dec. 20) — Kansas

CB Demetrius Freeney (Dec. 17) — Boise State

DL Keanu Mailoto (Dec. 16) — Boise State

CB Treydan Stukes (Dec. 11)

EDGE Nolan Clement (Dec. 11)

CB Tacario Davis (Dec. 11)

EDGE Cyrus Durham (Dec. 11)

OT Elijha Payne (Dec. 11)

LB Jacob Manu (Dec. 10) — Washington

S Gunner Maldonado (Dec. 10) — Kansas State

EDGE Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei (Dec. 10) — Washington

DL Nick Fernandez (Dec. 10)

DL Nick Fernandez (Dec. 10)

LB Kamuela Kaaihue (Dec. 10)

CB Emmanuel Karnley (Dec. 9) — Miami

EDGE Tristan Davis (Dec. 9)

OL Jonah Rodriguez (Dec. 9)

LB Kamuela Kaaihue (Dec. 9)

CB Demetrius Freeney (Dec. 8) — Boise State

WR Reymello Murphy (Dec. 8) — UConn

WR Jackson Holman (Dec. 8)

ATH Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine (Dec. 8)

RB Brandon Johnson (Dec. 8)

QB Anthony Garcia (Dec. 8)

OG Wendell Moe (Dec. 6) — Tennessee

OT JT Hand (Dec. 4) — Oregon State

RB Rayshon Luke (Dec. 3)

WR A.J. Jones (Dec. 3)

TE Dorian Thomas (Dec. 2)

DL Bryce Echols (Dec. 2) — Nevada

QB Brayden Dorman (Dec. 1)

Follow @AZSports