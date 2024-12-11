Arizona Wildcats cornerback and potential NFL Draft pick Tacario Davis entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

He is the most notable transfer portal entrant for the football team so far and before the 2024 season was projected as a potential first-round NFL Draft pick.

The junior finished 2024 with 43 tackles and six passes defensed.

Brent Brennan’s first year leading the Arizona Wildcats went far south of expectations with a good portion of the roster returning from a 10-win club a year prior. Arizona football was projected to finish fifth in the Big 12 but fell flat with a 4-8 record that ended with a 49-7 rivalry loss to Arizona State.

Coordinator changes are on the horizon. But the transfer portal waits for nobody, and that is something Arizona will have to navigate immediately.

The first starter to leave was starting left guard Wendell Moe, a redshirt sophomore. Starting safety Dalton Johnson is additionally in the transfer portal.

Also in the portal are linebacker Jacob Manu and tight end Keyan Barnett, two of the four Servite High School products who could defect with receiver Tetairoa McMillan eyeing the NFL and quarterback Noah Fifita still deciding on his future.

The Wildcats will also need to survive losses to the NFL, with receiver Tetairoa McMillan expected to become a first-round NFL Draft pick. Offensive tackle Jonah Savaiinaea has already declared for the draft.

Beyond that, here’s who is incoming and outgoing via the transfer portal by date.

Arizona Wildcats football transfer portal tracker for the 2025 offseason

CB Tacario Davis (Dec. 11)

S Dalton Johnson (Dec. 11)

OT Elijha Payne (Dec. 11)

S Gunner Maldonado (Dec. 10)

EDGE Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei (Dec. 10)

DL Nick Fernandez (Dec. 10)

CB Emmanuel Karnley (Dec. 9)

EDGE Tristan Davis (Dec. 9)

OL Jonah Rodriguez (Dec. 9)

LB Kamuela Kaaihue (Dec. 9)

LB Jacob Manu (Dec. 8)

CB Demetrius Freeney (Dec. 8)

WR Reymello Murphy (Dec. 8)

ATH Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine (Dec. 8)

RB Brandon Johnson (Dec. 8)

QB Anthony Garcia (Dec. 8)

OG Wendell Moe (Dec. 6)

OT JT Hand (Dec. 4)

RB Rayshon Luke (Dec. 3)

WR A.J. Jones (Dec. 3)

TE Dorian Thomas (Dec. 2)

DL Bryce Echols (Dec. 2)

QB Brayden Dorman (Dec. 1)

