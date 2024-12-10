TEMPE — Big 12 football has a reputation problem, and nowhere is it more clear than the College Football Playoff bracket.

The bracket features Arizona State, the long Big 12 representative. After ASU won the conference title game Saturday, commissioner Brett Yormark called the Sun Devils the best team in the nation over the last six weeks.

“I think the Big 12 is a phenomenal league,” ASU coach Kenny Dillingham said on Monday. “I mean, the Big 12 is filled with really, really good football players and good teams. … I don’t really know the level of competition or the change (entering the CFP) because I think we’ve played some really good football teams this year.

“I do know whoever we play (between Texas and Clemson) is going to be favored. That’s pretty much what I can guarantee. I can guarantee that we’re essentially playing in an away game, and we’re going to be the underdog. And that’s really all I know as of now.”

Yormark before the title game lobbied for more national respect for his conference’s football contenders, citing his “don’t look at logos, look at resumes” rationale from earlier last week.

“I’m not about facial recognition. I don’t think that should play a role in any decision-making,” Yormark said, alluding to meetings with athletic directors that will take place next week.

What changes could be made to improve Big 12 perception in the eyes of the CFP committee?

One topic that will come up at the meetings, Yormark said, is whether to shift to an eight-game conference schedule with an easier win built in. The SEC already does this, with breaks against lower-level opponents prior to rivalry week.

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman recently advocated for the eight-game adjustment, saying overall records matter more than who the wins come against.

The lack of a year-in and year-out contender after the departures of Texas and Oklahoma has also impacted perception.

Yormark said with how much reintegration has happened in the conference with eight schools joining over the last two seasons, he has tried to establish parity first and foremost.

However, he expects a cream of the crop to arise over time.

“Certain schools will ascend to the top. I’ve said that publicly before and I think that’s going to happen here,” Yormark said. “Parity and depth right now is what I’m selling, candidly, but moving forward I think it might be a little different.”